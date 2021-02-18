Across Texas, school was canceled for hundreds of thousands of students on Thursday, even those who had already been learning from home because of the pandemic.

Superintendents in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have canceled virtual and in-person learning through the end of the week, because many students are grappling with power outages that have left their homes cold and dark.

“This week, learning loss or learning acceleration has to be on the back burner,” said Stephanie S. Elizalde, superintendent of the Austin Independent School District, where most students were learning virtually before the storm hit. “When you recognize that a third of our community does not have power, there is no way that — even though we have technology — that we would be able to say we would have school right now.”

The San Antonio Independent School District was straining to deliver food to students and families in need. On the district’s Facebook page, parents complained that they had waited in long lines only to discover that food had run out.