The death toll in the cold, snow, ice and power outages has reached at least 18 since Sunday, when temperatures plunged sharply. The sprawling storm that brought snow and ice to Texas and Louisiana is now bringing hazardous weather to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Texas classrooms shuttered — even the virtual ones
Across Texas, school was canceled for hundreds of thousands of students on Thursday, even those who had already been learning from home because of the pandemic.
Superintendents in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have canceled virtual and in-person learning through the end of the week, because many students are grappling with power outages that have left their homes cold and dark.
“This week, learning loss or learning acceleration has to be on the back burner,” said Stephanie S. Elizalde, superintendent of the Austin Independent School District, where most students were learning virtually before the storm hit. “When you recognize that a third of our community does not have power, there is no way that — even though we have technology — that we would be able to say we would have school right now.”
The San Antonio Independent School District was straining to deliver food to students and families in need. On the district’s Facebook page, parents complained that they had waited in long lines only to discover that food had run out.
“The need for food is so great in our community and is exacerbated by the current winter weather crisis hitting families on top of a pandemic,” the district said on Facebook. “The district, like everyone, is limited by unpredictable electricity, water, and food supply issues; as a result, our meal distribution today was hampered at some locations.”
Texas hospitals are running out of water
When St. David’s South Austin Medical Center ran out of water and lost heat Wednesday, the hospital was forced to ask staffers to use trash bags to remove feces from toilets, KVUE reported.
That dire scene captured a growing crisis for hospitals in the state. As scores of Texans remain without power for what could be days, hospitals throughout Texas have now lost water and heat, leaving doctors scrambling to conserve resources and coronavirus vaccine shots while caring for vulnerable residents.
Some are now moving patients to other facilities for their safety — if they can find anywhere with the ability to take them amid an ongoing pandemic and power emergency.
“No one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients,” David Huffstutler, CEO of St. David’s HealthCare, told The Washington Post in a statement early Thursday.
Debunking the renewable energy spin
Analysis: Texas’s cold-weather catastrophe is a global warning
Many parts of the planet saw unusually cold weather this week. In some places, it looked pretty fun: There was ice skating on Amsterdam canals and cross-country skiing on Moscow sidewalks. Even in the Middle East, students at the University of Damascus in Syria got a break as their exams were canceled due to snow.
But when cold weather hit Texas, America’s famously independent southern state, the early novelty of snow and ice quickly evaporated. With temperatures in the low teens for days, the state, despite its dominant energy sector, saw rolling power outages turn into a prolonged blackout that left more than 4 million people in the dark and cold.
Broadcast around the world, the scenes in Texas are another blow to America’s global image, already smeared by the pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection. But there may be lessons for everyone in what is happening to the Lone Star state — and a warning for anyone not prepared for a changing climate.