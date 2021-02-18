Power has been restored in much of Texas, but people throughout the state are still in the dark and could face more outages in the coming days as emergency conditions continue, the state’s grid operator said Thursday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said that while load-shedding was not happening now, more than 40,000 megawatts of generation remained on forced outage because of harsh weather. Transmission owners were working to turn the lights back on, the operator said, but “some level of rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days to keep the grid stable.”

“We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can related to this load shed event,” ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a statement. “We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on.”

The operator didn’t provide an estimate for how many customers were without power, but the website Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide, said about half a million customers in Texas were still in the dark Thursday morning.