The death toll in the cold, snow, ice and power outages has reached at least 20 since Sunday, when temperatures plunged sharply. The sprawling storm that brought snow and ice to Texas and Louisiana is now bringing hazardous weather to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
‘It’s a life-or-death matter because of the conditions outside’
JACKSON, Miss. — With temperatures below freezing, organizations in Mississippi’s capital have rushed to secure shelter for the homeless.
Via text thread, organizers and volunteers identified more than 200 homeless on the streets of Jackson, who were then picked up and taken to various locations with heat and power. Shelters here, as in many cities, are dealing with reduced capacity because of the pandemic.
The Billy Brumfield Shelter for Men has beds for 30 but is currently housing only 11 individuals. If someone shows up looking for refuge, he is referred to another agency in town, said executive director Wilbert Logan. To help ease the burden, a local organization secured hotel rooms.
“It’s a life-or-death matter because of the conditions outside,” said Jill Buckley, executive director for Stewpot Community Services. “That’s why we’re trying to pull out all of the stops to find people.”
The city woke Thursday to more ice after an overnight low of 29 degrees. Temperatures were expected to dip back into the low 20s by evening. Even so, some people have refused to come off the streets. Many of those deal with mental illness, Logan noted, and past efforts to “force them” inside for their own safety have not always been successful.
“I’ve had them ask me to let them out,” he said.
Third storm in a week continues to batter south-central Texas
It’s been a marathon week for dangerous winter weather across the Lone Star State, and the third winter storm in a week continues to affect south-central Texas today. San Antonio is under a winter storm warning, while Austin remains under a winter weather advisory, with snow likely to fall most of today.
The latest storm will bring snow to a relatively limited region compared with earlier this week, when every county in Texas was under a winter storm warning. San Antonio could see one to three inches of accumulation, with as much as half a foot possible for the Rio Grande plains and the area between San Angelo and Interstate 10.
Farther northeast, Austin looks to see a dusting to an inch, along with a light glaze of ice. Snow will last most of the day, lingering into the evening hours before rapidly dissipating shortly after sunset.
Though the snow remains confined to south-central Texas, dangerously cold temperatures will continue to be ubiquitous across the state. Austin could dip into the upper teens to near 20 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning, San Antonio to near 20 and Dallas-Fort Worth down to around 14 degrees. Single digits will be found in the Panhandle, such as Amarillo, where a low of 3 or 4 degrees is possible. In Houston, along the Gulf Coast, lows in the upper 20s are likely.
Once again, subfreezing air will probably surge as far south as Mexico. A marked warm-up will begin Saturday.
Biden approves disaster relief for Oklahoma
Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Oklahoma, the White House said Thursday, unlocking federal assistance for the state as it battles the effects of severe winter weather pummeling the region.
The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in the state’s 77 counties in response to the winter storms.
“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the White House said in a statement.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) thanked the president for “quick action” in approving the request. Stitt asked the White House for help Wednesday and said Biden had pledged federal support in a phone call with the governor.
The state’s top emergency official, Mark Gower, said record-breaking low temperatures, combined with heavy snow and freezing rain, had strained communities throughout the state and made federal support crucial.
Power back in much of Texas, but rotating outages could continue for days, grid operator says
Power has been restored in much of Texas, but people throughout the state are still in the dark and could face more outages in the coming days as emergency conditions continue, the state’s grid operator said Thursday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said that while load-shedding was not happening now, more than 40,000 megawatts of generation remained on forced outage because of harsh weather. Transmission owners were working to turn the lights back on, the operator said, but “some level of rotating outages may be needed over the next couple of days to keep the grid stable.”
“We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can related to this load shed event,” ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a statement. “We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on.”
The operator didn’t provide an estimate for how many customers were without power, but the website Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide, said about half a million customers in Texas were still in the dark Thursday morning.
ERCOT said customers without power were probably in areas that experienced ice storm damage on the distribution system, and areas taken out of service that need to be restored manually by grid workers. Large industrial facilities that voluntarily shut down to preserve power were also affected, according to the operator.
Texas Democrats call for Sen. Cruz’s resignation over unverified travel photos
The Texas Democratic Party is calling on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to resign after unverified photos surfaced on social media purportedly showing him traveling to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of residents in his home state were without power during the winter storms.
Cruz’s office has not responded to requests about his whereabouts and whether such a trip took place.
“Texans are dying and you’re on a flight to Cancun,” the Texas Democrats said in a tweet late Wednesday night, adding the hashtag “#TedCruzRESIGN.”
Texas classrooms shuttered — even the virtual ones
Across Texas, school was canceled for hundreds of thousands of students on Thursday, even those who had been learning from home because of the pandemic.
Superintendents in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio have canceled virtual and in-person learning through the end of the week, because many students are grappling with power outages that have left their homes cold and dark.
“This week, learning loss or learning acceleration has to be on the back burner,” said Stephanie S. Elizalde, superintendent of the Austin Independent School District, where most students were learning virtually before the storm hit. “When you recognize that a third of our community does not have power, there is no way that — even though we have technology — that we would be able to say we would have school right now.”
The San Antonio Independent School District was straining to deliver food to students and families in need. On the district’s Facebook page, parents complained that they had waited in long lines only to discover that food had run out.
“The need for food is so great in our community and is exacerbated by the current winter weather crisis hitting families on top of a pandemic,” the district said on Facebook. “The district, like everyone, is limited by unpredictable electricity, water, and food supply issues; as a result, our meal distribution today was hampered at some locations.”
Texas hospitals are running out of water
When St. David’s South Austin Medical Center ran out of water and lost heat Wednesday, the hospital was forced to ask staffers to use trash bags to remove feces from toilets, KVUE reported.
That dire scene captured a growing crisis for hospitals in the state. As scores of Texans remain without power for what could be days, hospitals throughout Texas have now lost water and heat, leaving doctors scrambling to conserve resources and coronavirus vaccine shots while caring for vulnerable residents.
Some are now moving patients to other facilities for their safety — if they can find anywhere with the ability to take them amid an ongoing pandemic and power emergency.
“No one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients,” David Huffstutler, CEO of St. David’s HealthCare, told The Washington Post in a statement early Thursday.
Debunking the renewable energy spin
Analysis: Texas’s cold-weather catastrophe is a global warning
Many parts of the planet saw unusually cold weather this week. In some places, it looked pretty fun: There was ice skating on Amsterdam canals and cross-country skiing on Moscow sidewalks. Even in the Middle East, students at the University of Damascus in Syria got a break as their exams were canceled due to snow.
But when cold weather hit Texas, America’s famously independent southern state, the early novelty of snow and ice quickly evaporated. With temperatures in the low teens for days, the state, despite its dominant energy sector, saw rolling power outages turn into a prolonged blackout that left more than 4 million people in the dark and cold.
Broadcast around the world, the scenes in Texas are another blow to America’s global image, already smeared by the pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection. But there may be lessons for everyone in what is happening to the Lone Star state — and a warning for anyone not prepared for a changing climate.