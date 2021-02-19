AD

Today (Friday): A light wintry mix may fall intermittently during the morning hours. It should be out of here by afternoon if not prior. Stay cautious when walking or driving, especially until the sun has been up a while. How much sun we see is in question. Clouds may hang tough until later afternoon hours. We should be able to melt some of our icy mess off, with afternoon high temperatures mainly reaching the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Light northwest breezes rise slowly to near 10 mph by sunset. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Cold air reinforcements arrive, with low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Skies clear, but it’s partially thanks to a blustery wind, which is helping dry us out and chill us down at the same time. Bundle up – winds gust out of the northwest around 20 mph at times push wind chills into the teens. Patchy icy spots are still possible, so please stay on-guard. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): This one has its trade offs. While it’s sunny, it’s also blustery. It may look nice from the window inside, but do plan to bundle up with multiple layers if you’re getting out to soak up some of those strengthening late-February rays. Northwesterly winds around 20 mph could create wind chills at least 10 degrees colder than high temperatures around 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies should stay nice and clear. Northwesterly breezes around 10 mph in the evening try to calm by dawn. Look up, for the waxing moon passing over Orion’s head in the night sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the low teens in cold spots to around 20 downtown. National Airport (where D.C.'s records are kept) may re-set its coldest low temperature this winter that has held since December 26 (it was 23 for a low). Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: It’s a relatively nice and sunny day with less wind! Still, high temperatures aren’t too much warmer than Saturday, into the upper 30s and perhaps up near 40. Although it’s a step up, it’s also notably below-average for the date, by about 10 degrees. Some cloud cover may move in late. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Clouds increase. Light wintry mix can’t be ruled out later in the nighttime hours, especially toward dawn. The insulating effect of the clouds should keep temperatures from falling quite as far, into the upper 20s to low 30s. Any accumulation will depend on how temperatures look as/if any precipitation arrives. Points north and west, especially, should check back on the forecast later this weekend. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds rule much of Monday as a periodic wintry mix and rain showers try to pull away from the region by late day. Little, if any, accumulation is currently expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it, especially for areas to the north and west. Precipitation, no matter the type, doesn’t look too heavy as it appears now. High temperatures aim for around 40 to mid-40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies are sunnier on Tuesday, and it’s rather mild, as our warming trend really starts to get going. High temperatures should get to around 50 degrees, with mid-50s possible if a warmer southwesterly breeze can boost us even higher. Confidence: Medium

