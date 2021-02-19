Front-range resorts in Virginia saw a combination of sleet and snow this week due to warm air aloft at around 6,000 feet. Massanutten, outside of Harrisonburg, picked up two inches. Farther north into Pennsylvania, where more cold air stayed in place high in the atmosphere, around 6 inches of snow blanketed Whitetail and Liberty.
Regardless of what the weather gods blessed or cursed each resort with this week, the groomers will churn it all into a creamy corduroy base and conditions this weekend will be fantastic again.
SlopeCast, our 1 to 10 rating of local ski conditions, remains at a 9 for the high-country but drops a notch in the front-range to 8 due to the sleet.
This season is starting to rank as one of the best that we can recall in a long time. Have fun.
Slope conditions
Weekend forecast
For the first time in several weeks, little precipitation is expected in the Mid-Atlantic this week, which will make it easy to get to and from the slopes. It will be cold, though, so be sure to bundle up. Sunday will be a bit milder than Saturday.
High-country resorts
Saturday: Variably cloudy, maybe a flurry or snow shower. Cold. Morning lows 5 to 10. Highs: Near 15.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, frigid start. Morning lows near 0. Highs 25 to 30.
Front-range resorts
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Morning lows near 15, afternoon highs 20 to 25.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, frigid start. Morning lows near 10, afternoon highs 30 to 35.