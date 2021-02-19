Through Tonight: Skies continue to clear this evening, leading to a starry one tonight. With lows in the near 20 to mid-20s range, gusty winds keep it feeling more like 10 to 20 degrees for most of the night. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph with gusts to 20 or 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s a mix of clouds and sun. Certainly not enough sun to make it feel great out there. Highs are in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but winds keep it feeling about 10 degrees colder than that much of the time. Those winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 or 30 mph.

Saturday night: Under clear skies and slackening winds, we make a run at the coldest night of the year. Lows are mainly between about 14 and 20 degrees. If the city drops below 23, it’ll be the coldest night of the winter, and in more than two years. The last time it dipped to 22 or below was Feb. 3, 2019. That’s the longest streak on record by more than a year. Dulles and Baltimore have only made it to 19, as well.

Sunday: This is definitely the pick of the weekend. Sunny skies and weaker winds help make the chilly readings more bearable. Highs reach the mid-30s to near 40.

