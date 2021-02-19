As the power has now been restored to almost all of Houston, some CenterPoint Energy customers have received notices of exorbitant monthly electricity bills.

In fact, at least several Houston residents were told by the city’s energy provider on Thursday that they owed $202,102.16.

But the billing alert was sent in error, the public utility said Thursday afternoon, noting that customers who just had their power restored did not have to plop down $200,000 to pay their monthly bill.

“We have just been alerted about this issue, and we are looking into it to address it,” the company tweeted. “Customers do not owe this amount, and it will not be drafted from their account. We’ll update our customers and media once we have a resolution.”