‘I never imagined this could happen’
Even though he was still in bed after 2 p.m. on Tuesday under a pile of blankets in their unheated mobile home in Conroe, Tex., Maria Elisa Pineda wasn’t concerned when she checked on her son. After all, Cristian Pavon, 11, was known for sleeping in, his mother told Univision.
But when Pineda nudged the boy, Cristian did not respond to her touch.
It was too late by then. Cristian was pronounced dead that afternoon, and authorities are investigating whether the otherwise healthy boy died of hypothermia after the family’s home lost power over the weekend and temperatures in Conroe dipped to single digits earlier this week.
“He was okay,” Pineda told Univision. “I never imagined this could happen. We think it was because of the cold because he was doing well. He had dinner, played and he went to bed.”
Houston furniture store owner emerges as hero — again
Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for his showmanship, even airing television commercials in which he’s actually wearing a mattress to draw attention to his stores.
But McIngvale is becoming more famous for something else: turning his expansive showrooms into lifesaving shelters.
He opened his Gallery Furniture stores to people who fled Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. Now he’s doing it for those who have been hit hard by a deadly winter storm that has left more than 3 million Texans without power and running water in record-setting freezing temperatures.
Texas and surrounding region to see gradual thaw this weekend
After one of the most brutal cold snaps in decades, milder weather is inbound this weekend in Texas and much of the central United States.
By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s in most of Texas. The southern part of the state will see temperatures in the 60s — a 30-degree improvement from their historic lows on Monday.
For example:
- Austin, which saw a high of 23 on Monday, will climb to around 52 degrees Saturday.
- Dallas will climb to about 44 after seeing a high of only 14 on Monday.
- Houston will get to around 55, another significant jump from Monday’s high of 25.
“In what will be a welcomed change for SE TX, a warming trend is expected heading into the weekend with an end to subfreezing temperatures now in sight,” the National Weather Service office in Houston wrote in its long-range forecast discussion.
Next week, it will turn even milder.
On Wednesday, Austin, Dallas and Houston are all expected to hit 70, close to a 50-degree swing from nine days prior.
Farther north through Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, the bitter cold will also ease, with highs this weekend in the 30s and 40s moderating to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday. Oklahoma City could see a high of 60 just eight days after its frigid high of just 4 degrees.
Energy company erroneously sent customers bills for more than $200,000
As the power has now been restored to almost all of Houston, some CenterPoint Energy customers have received notices of exorbitant monthly electricity bills.
In fact, at least several Houston residents were told by the city’s energy provider on Thursday that they owed $202,102.16.
But the billing alert was sent in error, the public utility said Thursday afternoon, noting that customers who just had their power restored did not have to plop down $200,000 to pay their monthly bill.
“We have just been alerted about this issue, and we are looking into it to address it,” the company tweeted. “Customers do not owe this amount, and it will not be drafted from their account. We’ll update our customers and media once we have a resolution.”
About 99.8 percent of the city has had its power restored as of early Friday, according to the public utility. Fewer than 6,000 Houston residents still remain without power in the days after the Arctic blast crippled the state and the southern United States.
Hospitals going to extraordinary lengths to protect water supplies
The historic storms and power outages pummeling Texas are shutting down water and heat at hospitals across the state, forcing some facilities to turn patients away and take drastic steps to conserve resources.
Health systems are reporting hundreds of their employees staying to sleep overnight because of perilous road conditions. Many patients who are ready for discharge are stuck because they have no power at home. And many others are showing up at hospitals in search of a warm place to sleep or to keep lifesaving medical equipment powered.
Hospitals are going to great lengths to protect their water supplies, including in Austin where staff used trash bags to remove feces from toilets, a nurse told KVUE. A hospital in Houston relied on buckets of rain water from the roof to flush toilets. Elsewhere, staff members are cleaning themselves with hand sanitizer instead of soap and water.
47 deaths — and counting
The cold has killed the young and the old. It has claimed lives from southern Texas to northern Ohio. And authorities expect the toll to rise in the coming days, with frigid weather lingering, hundreds of thousands without electricity and millions without clean water.
The two major winter storms that have plunged most of the United States into an Arctic chill have killed at least 47 people since Sunday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. More than half of them — 30 — lived in Texas, where persistent power outages have exposed residents to bitter temperatures.
In Taylor County, Tex., Sheriff Ricky Bishop said his officers have been checking on residents for days, delivering food and water, and following up with them later to make sure they’re all right. Already, they’ve found three people dead.
At least a dozen animals have died from cold in Texas sanctuary
The historically cold temperatures have taken a toll not only on humans but on other species as well. At least a dozen animals, including monkeys, lemurs and one chimpanzee, have died of the freezing cold at a Texas animal sanctuary that was left without power since Monday.
“We are devastated,” Priscilla Feral, president of Friends of Animals, which manages the Primarily Primates sanctuary, told NBC News on Thursday.
Feral said that as the cold struck, staff had to climb enclosures to capture the frightened animals and take them into warm bedrooms, but many refused to go, and for some it was too late.
Primarily Primates, near San Antonio, asked for emergency help Thursday, requesting food, water, gasoline to keep generators going and gas for propane tanks, as staff members and volunteers struggled to keep the primates warm and safe while battling the cold themselves, according to sanctuary officials.
Dozens of primates have been evacuated to nearby warmer locations, including the San Antonio Zoo, Feral said, adding that the efforts to keep the animals alive without power and while the roads are snowed-in represent a great challenge for the staff, forcing some to sleep in their running cars to stay warm.
“The hardship is enormous,” she said.