It’s not every day that alligators are faced with freezing temperatures. So when a group of young alligators in southeastern Oklahoma saw a frozen surface covering the cold water, the coldblooded creatures’ chance of survival hinged on going “icing.”

In photos captured this week by David Arbour of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, alligators are seen sticking their snouts above the icy lake water at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in McCurtain County, Okla.

Almost immediately, Oklahoma natives had questions: Alligators live in the lakes? How did they not freeze? Why were they doing that?

Known as “icing” or “snorkeling,” the technique of sticking their snouts out from above the frozen surface not only helps alligators breathe properly, but it also allows them to go into brumation, a hibernation-like behavior that slows their heart rate and metabolism.

The action of allowing themselves to be frozen is the opposite of most crocodilians, which normally “come out of the water and try to bask to get warm again,” James Perran Ross, a retired ecologist, told Live Science.

Arbour wrote on Facebook that the alligators he photographed on the wetland of nearly 6,000 acres would survive the freezing temperatures that have rippled across the southern United States as long as they maintained an air hole to allow them to breathe.