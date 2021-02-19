Miss. power outages continue as a utility warns restoration could take a few days
Power outages stemming from this week’s punishing winter storms continued to plague Mississippi on Friday, with one utility warning residents that it could take a few days for all the lights to come back on.
The winter weather strafing much of the country this week amounted to a “slow-moving disaster” in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said Thursday. Power outages were a key issue there, with Reeves noting that power lines had frozen, been fixed and then frozen all over again.
Mississippi had more than 107,000 power outages on Friday morning, according to PowerOutage. US, a site tracking outage data across the country. That number was the second highest logged by the site on Friday, behind only Texas, a state with about 192,000 outages but 10 times as many residents as Mississippi.
As power companies have vowed to get the electricity back on, they have also warned that the process would not be immediate.
Entergy Mississippi said in a statement late Thursday that “restoration will take a few days,” noting that these efforts were being slowed by closed roads and icy conditions. Already at that point, the utility said, it had found dozens of broken poles, hundreds of stretches of downed wires and 20 damaged transformers.
Ultimately, the utility said, “it could take up to three days of our scouts assessing damage before we have restoration timelines.” An outage map for the company on Friday said it had nearly 50,000 customers affected, down significantly from what it had called a peak of about 90,000.
Mississippi Power, another company, said Friday that it had restored power to a number of areas and expected to finish some others by Friday night. By Friday morning, the company’s outage map showed 136 outages with about 1,800 customers lacking power.
Weather delays coronavirus vaccine distribution across the U.S.
The Arctic outbreak has disrupted the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the United States, just as the Biden administration is attempting to accelerate inoculation efforts.
The storms that left a large swath of the country frozen caused slowdowns at two vaccine shipping centers in Memphis and Louisville, the New York Times reported, leading to problems in numerous states.
Officials across California have postponed appointments, saying their scheduled shipments have been delayed. Maryland, Florida and more than a dozen other states have also said their vaccination efforts have been stalled.
Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for the pandemic response, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday that no vaccine batches have been spoiled. “We’re just going to have to ask everybody in the country to work double time next week, presuming the weather improves,” Slavitt said. The White House is expected to address vaccine delivery problems Friday.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles northern Oklahoma
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck northern Oklahoma near the Kansas border on Friday morning, rattling a number of locations dealing with extreme cold. The same area experienced a minor magnitude 1.8 quake on Wednesday.
The epicenter was in northwestern Grant County, a rural county known for its oil fields. Oil was first discovered there in the early 1920s. Oklahoma as a state is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil in the United States.
Wastewater injection, a byproduct of oil and gas production, is the primary driver of these quakes. It’s a process separate from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Wastewater injection occurs when wastewater from fuel production is injected deep underground below drinking water aquifers.
In 2008, about three dozen earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 or greater were recorded in Oklahoma by the U.S. Geological Survey. In 2017, nearly 5,000 shook the ground. Minor tremors are becoming a daily or even an hourly occurrence in parts of Oklahoma. The Sooner State surpassed California for the most magnitude 3.0 or greater shocks per year in 2014.
A damaging earthquake registering at magnitude 5.8 that occurred on Sept. 23, 2016, in central Oklahoma was tied to wastewater injection.
Hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ with dialysis patients, executive says
Water shortages and power outages have pushed dialysis patients into emergency rooms, putting additional strain on medical workers already stressed from responding to other storm-related injuries, according to the president of one of the state’s most prominent hospitals.
Speaking with CNN’s “New Day,” Marc Bloom, president of Houston Methodist Hospital, said emergency rooms were already stretched thin during natural disasters.
“So we’re already busier than anything and of course dealing with our own crises, and then we get all these dialysis patients,” he said. “Our duty and obligation — it’s a sacred duty, frankly, to take care of these individuals — we’ll do that. But every one of our hospitals has been overwhelmed by our dialysis patients.”
Most dialysis is conducted by a handful of large health-care chains nationally with small satellite sites that treat patients. That can cause problems during disasters, according to Bloom, because they don’t have backup generators or independent water supplies to hold them over when facilities fail.
“The hospitals become their backstop because we’re large, we’re sophisticated, we have all these backup systems,” he said.
In his own hospital system, the crush of dialysis patients prompted medical workers to set up ad hoc treatment centers in conference rooms and an old intensive care unit that is out of operation. He said workers are often treating 15 or more dialysis patients at a time in each location.
While the winter weather has created problems for people who need dialysis, it only briefly hindered the hospital’s coronavirus vaccination plans, Bloom said. After losing about two days to the storms, the hospital expects to administer about 25,000 vaccinations this week, slightly fewer than usual, Bloom said.
“We’re back on track,” he said.
Texas inmates live with clogged toilets, freezing cells
As a winter storm sent Texas spiraling into crisis with widespread power outages, a lack of clean, running water has forced freezing inmates to live alongside stagnant urine and feces-filled toilets that can’t be flushed, according to accounts from advocates and inmates.
“It’s horrendous,” 32-year-old Arthur White, who is being held in the Harris County Jail on assault and drug charges, according to police records, told the Texas Observer on Thursday. The freezing air in the jail is “reeking,” another man in the jail on drug charges, A.D. Wooten, told the Observer.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged that the jail lost water on Wednesday, but said it was later restored. “We continue to face challenges with operating the Harris County Jail during this disaster. As of now, all three buildings have electrical power,” the agency said in a statement on Twitter.
Austin faces ‘one thing after another after another,' mayor says
As about 16,800 customers in Austin remain without power — some for almost a week — Mayor Steve Adler (D) said many residents face a dire situation.
“It feels like it’s just one thing after another after another,” he said Friday on NBC’s “Today” show.
While temperatures are expected to rise, Adler said he expected to find many burst water pipes and associated leaks. The city remains under a boil-water advisory.
Hospitals continue to struggle to stay open amid the power and water shortages. One hospital had to connect to a fire hydrant outside to maintain water pressure for the boilers, Adler said.
“We’re doing better right now,” he said. “But I’ll tell you, it was really dicey, and it still is in some hospitals.”
Biden pledged federal support for Texas in call with Gov. Abbott, White House says
Biden spoke with the Texas governor about the Arctic outbreak on Thursday night and promised to help the hard-hit state’s residents, according to a readout of the call released by the White House.
“President Biden conveyed his support to the people of Texas in this trying time,” the White House said. “He reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.
“He also shared his intentions to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support Texans at this time.”
Frozen alligators in Oklahoma? The cold-blooded creatures are ‘icing’ to survive.
It’s not every day that alligators are faced with freezing temperatures. So when a group of young alligators in southeastern Oklahoma saw a frozen surface covering the cold water, the coldblooded creatures’ chance of survival hinged on going “icing.”
In photos captured this week by David Arbour of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, alligators are seen sticking their snouts above the icy lake water at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in McCurtain County, Okla.
Almost immediately, Oklahoma natives had questions: Alligators live in the lakes? How did they not freeze? Why were they doing that?
Known as “icing” or “snorkeling,” the technique of sticking their snouts out from above the frozen surface not only helps alligators breathe properly, but it also allows them to go into brumation, a hibernation-like behavior that slows their heart rate and metabolism.
The action of allowing themselves to be frozen is the opposite of most crocodilians, which normally “come out of the water and try to bask to get warm again,” James Perran Ross, a retired ecologist, told Live Science.
Arbour wrote on Facebook that the alligators he photographed on the wetland of nearly 6,000 acres would survive the freezing temperatures that have rippled across the southern United States as long as they maintained an air hole to allow them to breathe.
“They’ll stick their nose up out of the ice, just enough so they can keep their nostrils free and clear. …They’re adapted to be okay with that,” Robert Bastarache, an Oklahoma wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service, said to Oklahoma City meteorologist Lacey Swope. “They don’t die; they don’t freeze solid. When this thaws out, they should just go back to being an alligator and doing their thing.”
Google searches underscore depth of crisis in Texas
Search data from Google reveals the scope of the unfolding humanitarian crisis and residents’ scramble to secure basic necessities.
When the heat went out this week, Texans scrambled for ways stay warm. The number of searches for “how to stay warm” in Texas were at least twice those recorded in every other state, peaking early Monday morning. Accompanying phrases included “without electricity,” “without power” and “inside.”
There also was a staggering increase in searches for “hotels near me” during the same period, as residents left their homes in search of warmth and water.
Late-night hosts slam Cruz for taking ‘the world’s shortest spring break’
To illustrate the effects of the deadly Arctic blast, Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” homed in on the plight of a particularly well-known resident of Houston.
“One poor Texan,” Noah noted during his Thursday-night monologue, “had to travel 800 miles just to get heat, water and electricity.”
Of course, the late-night comic was referring to Cruz, the Texas Republican who earlier in the day confirmed that he had abandoned the freezing temperatures in Texas for a tropical vacation in Cancun with his family.
Another frigid morning in Texas, Louisiana and nearby states
Temperatures plunged overnight once again to unusually cold levels from Texas east to Mississippi and Arkansas, with freeze warnings and wind chill advisories in effect.
As of 5 a.m. Central time, the air temperature was 16 degrees in Dallas, with a wind chill of 7. It was 23 degrees in Austin, but a comparatively balmy 27 degrees in Houston. Farther to the east, the temperature was just 20 degrees in Shreveport, La., and 23 in Jackson, Miss. To the north, Little Rock was just 11 degrees, while Memphis was 7 with a wind chill of minus-3 degrees.
In Oklahoma, which has been in the deep freeze all week, Oklahoma City had an air temperature of 6 degrees at 6 a.m. Central time. Tulsa had an air temperature of just 1 degree.
The National Weather Service in Dallas is warning residents to be mindful of falling ice and slippery sidewalks as temperatures increase to above freezing later in the day on Friday and through the weekend.
World Central Kitchen gives out thousands of meals
A week ago, World Central Kitchen was preparing meals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to help medical crews vaccinating Californians against the coronavirus.
Now, after a historic winter storm ravaged Texas and the southern United States, the nonprofit founded by celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés is helping to feed residents in the Lone Star State who are struggling without heat, electricity or water.
On Wednesday, WCK’s volunteer chefs had partnered with six Houston restaurants to pass out 2,200 meals by the end of the day. Those plates featured barbecue, Thai, Mexican, Korean, Vietnamese and, yes, Southern cuisine — a reflection of the city’s diversity.
The organization announced Thursday that the collective effort had expanded to 30 partners in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. And before the final dish was washed at the end of the day, more than 5,000 meals had been provided on Thursday to “some of the most vulnerable communities,” including senior centers.
A spokeswoman said World Central Kitchen would keep cooking in Texas “as long as needed.”
‘I never imagined this could happen’
Even though he was still in bed after 2 p.m. on Tuesday under a pile of blankets in their unheated mobile home in Conroe, Tex., Maria Elisa Pineda wasn’t concerned when she checked on her son. After all, Cristian Pavon, 11, was known for sleeping in, his mother told Univision.
But when Pineda nudged the boy, Cristian did not respond to her touch.
It was too late by then. Cristian was pronounced dead that afternoon, and authorities are investigating whether the otherwise healthy boy died of hypothermia after the family’s home lost power over the weekend and temperatures in Conroe dipped to single digits earlier this week.
“He was okay,” Pineda told Univision. “I never imagined this could happen. We think it was because of the cold because he was doing well. He had dinner, played and he went to bed.”
Houston furniture store owner emerges as hero — again
Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for his showmanship, even airing television commercials in which he’s actually wearing a mattress to draw attention to his stores.
But McIngvale is becoming more famous for something else: turning his expansive showrooms into lifesaving shelters.
He opened his Gallery Furniture stores to people who fled Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. Now he’s doing it for those who have been hit hard by a deadly winter storm that has left more than 3 million Texans without power and running water in record-setting freezing temperatures.