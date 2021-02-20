Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The gusty winds will slacken after sunset. High pressure builds overnight, and skies will become clear, allowing temperatures to drop off rather efficiently. We are likely to still be under the influence of a slight northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, so it’s a bit uncertain just how low the temperatures will go. Lows should bottom out around 17 to 19 degrees outside of the Beltway, with urban locations and downtown Washington settling in the 20-22 range. Wind-chill values will fall into the teens at times.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A frosty start for everyone across the region. But lots of sunshine and an increasingly favorable late February sun angle will help to “warm” things up. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. But the lack of any wind will make Sunday feel much more pleasant than Saturday. Clouds will build a bit overnight, but it won’t be nearly as cold as the previous night, with lows in the upper 20s.
Saharan dust in the U.K.: A strong and persistent southerly flow will bring some Saharan dust to the United Kingdom and other parts of Western Europe this weekend.
