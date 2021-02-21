Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): For starting with the coldest air in over a year, it ends up not being half-bad today. Sunshine gets to work early, and after morning temperatures rise into and through the 20s to the low 30s, we’re headed for afternoon highs near 40. With light winds, it’s exponentially more enjoyable to be out than yesterday. Clouds may start to increase by late afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turning mostly cloudy and light winds from the south mean we won’t get nearly as cold as last night. Lows settle in the the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Another storm system arrives and could start as snow, perhaps mixed with sleet, after 9 a.m. or snow. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s could be cold enough for a light accumulation, especially north and west of the District, but we’re not expecting major problems on the roads. Precipitation should change to rain by afternoon, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s, and exit by evening. Winds are occasionally breezy from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies may partially clear as we get into the evening and overnight. Otherwise it’s a quiet night with lows falling back to the low-to-mid 30s and a light breeze from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday, giving a jump to our temperatures here in the D.C. area. After the chance of a morning flurry, afternoon highs near 50 feel downright spring-ish under partly sunny skies. The only detraction will be a pesky breeze from the west. Winds drop off Tuesday night with mostly clear skies and lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures peak on Wednesday with some of us possibly tempted to crack the windows for a bit of fresh afternoon air. The skies are sunny, the winds are light, and highs climb to the mid-to-upper 50s. . Confidence: Medium-High

