Through tonight: Clouds will continue to build, but the overnight period should remain dry across the area. Temperatures will fall below freezing regionwide, with lows ranging from 27 to 31 degrees and a light southerly wind about 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): A mixed bag of precipitation develops sometime after 9 a.m. Temperatures will still be close to the freezing mark, so precipitation will fall in the form of light snow and sleet through about 11 a.m. before quickly changing to all rain in most locations. Frozen precipitation will hang on a bit longer in elevated areas to the north and west, where slippery spots are most likely to develop. Drying out by the late afternoon, with highs from 38 to 42 degrees. Partly cloudy and seasonably cold in the evening, with lows right around 32 degrees.
A taste of spring: I am sure just about everyone is ready for some warmer weather. Well, I’ve got some good news. All signs point to warmer-than-average temperatures from the end of February into the start of March.
