The mix of precipitation could continue into the early afternoon to midafternoon, transitioning to plain rain in most areas before ending. As the precipitation tapers off and moves away, temperatures should rapidly rise to several degrees above freezing, so few issues are anticipated after 2 or 3 p.m.

But the concern is when the precipitation initially develops, probably around 8 or 9 a.m. in the immediate area.

Because the ground will be cold after freezing temperatures Sunday night, some slick spots could develop on area roads, especially northwest of I-95.

We concur with this assessment from the National Weather Service: “A period of snow is POSSIBLE (a 40 percent chance) before the Monday morning rush hour ends across the Baltimore / Washington metro areas with up to an inch accumulation on area roads. The area with the highest risk of snow arriving before rush hour ends is northwest of Interstate 95.”

The Weather Service has issued a potential winter-commuting hazard statement given the threat.

“If this threat does materialize during the Monday morning rush- hour, many roads could quickly turn icy,” it writes. “This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays.

“If commuting Monday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options.”

A coating of snow and sleet is possible from the Beltway north and perhaps one to two inches or so north of Interstate 70.