Express forecast

Today: Wintry mix to rain. Highs: 35 to 40.

Tonight: Slow clearing. Lows: 29 to 34.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

For the past month, we’ve been in a wintry weather regime with colder-than-normal temperatures, on balance, and lots of storminess. This week, we transition out of that pattern. But cold air seldom departs gracefully, and today we’ll have some nuisance mixed precipitation before a welcome warm-up midweek. We will see some slightly chillier weather — but close to normal for the time of year — return for the second half of the week.

Today (Monday): Between about 7 and 10 a.m., probably around 8 or 9 a.m. in the immediate area, we’ll see a mix of precipitation develop that could become heavy for some time. It’s probably more snow, sleet and freezing rain northwest of Interstate 95 and a mix of snow, sleet and rain elsewhere. We can’t rule out a quick coating of frozen precipitation in the immediate area and perhaps an inch or so of snow farther north. Slick spots on roads are possible, especially in our colder areas.

Between midday and early afternoon, most of us should see a transition to plain rain. In most spots, precipitation ends by around 2 or 3 p.m. Afternoon highs range from 35 to 40. Winds are light from the south but could be a bit gusty during a burst of heavier precipitation possible around midday. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Variable cloud cover overnight and not as cold as recent nights. Lows settle in the upper 20s in our colder spots and the low to mid-30s downtown. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The nicest day in quite a while. We’ll have bright sunshine and highs up around 50 degrees. Breezes from the southwest are a bit nippy at times, sustained around 10 mph with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. Lows range from the mid-20s in our colder spots to the low 20s downtown. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday could be the mildest day since at least Feb. 5, when it was 57, and possibly since Dec. 24, when it was 62. Skies are mostly sunny, and we’ll make a strong push toward 60. A cold front does come through at night as lows sink into the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are mostly sunny and turn cooler, with highs both days in the mid- to upper 40s, which is close to average. Thursday night is clear and cold with lows in the mid-20s to near freezing. Clouds increase Friday night with a chance of rain or wet snow, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend appears like it will be unsettled with rain showers a good bet on Saturday followed by a pause at night into early Sunday, and then a chance of some more rain Sunday afternoon or evening. Highs Saturday should be between 45 and 50 and into the low 50s on Sunday. Lows Saturday night should be near 40. Confidence: Medium

