Through tonight: We begin losing today’s clouds this evening. It seems enough will stick around overnight that it will stay partly cloudy. Lows will be near 30 to the low 30s. Winds out of the west will be rather light, gusting to about 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any remnant clouds will be out of here pretty quickly, and sunshine will rule for most of the day. Highs will be near 50 or into the low 50s. West winds will be feisty in the afternoon. They’ll peak around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts past 40 mph possible.
Snowy scenes: In addition to the coating locally and several inches in northern Maryland, more snow was falling to the north of the region this afternoon.
Snowfall of about two to five inches continued through eastern Pennsylvania, then to the northwest of New York City and into New England. It was the latest, and perhaps last, of the recent stormy barrage.
