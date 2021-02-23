AD

AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Watch out for a few slick spots early this morning as temperatures near to below freezing combined with patchy fog or drizzle could glaze some surfaces before temperatures warm. Otherwise, clouds are clingy this morning, but slowly start to break up toward partly to maybe even mostly sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures rocket to the upper 40s to low 50s for highs. Winds from the south and west at about 15-25 mph, with isolated gusts to 45 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clear with temperatures dropping back to the upper 20s in the outer areas to the mid-30s right in the city. Breezy conditions early slacken at night. Confidence: High

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

Tomorrow (Wednesday): An outstanding day that’ll feel like spring has sprung as mostly sunny skies support warmer highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some areas may even touch the mid-60s. Light winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around with warmer lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday runs partly to mostly sunny and not quite as warm as Wednesday, but still mild as highs hit the low to mid-50s. Thursday night shifts back to mostly clear skies with colder weather as lows range from the mid-20s to about the freezing mark. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, but colder with highs back to the mid- to upper 40s. Friday night sees increasing clouds with rain and snow developing as lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

AD

The weekend is a mixed mess, with some mixed rain/snow possible early Saturday morning before mainly rain showers and highs in the 40s to maybe 50 later in the day. Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible again Saturday night as lows range from the mid- 30s to low 40s. Sunday continues cloudy skies, but warmer 50s for highs are favored with scattered showers again. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.