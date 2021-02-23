Put another way, D.C. just experienced its least-productive snowy stretch ever recorded.

Date Date Amount of snow Jan. 31 Jan. 31 2.3 Feb. 1 Feb. 1 0.2 Feb. 2 Feb. 2 0.7 Feb. 7 Feb. 7 0.3 Feb. 10 Feb. 10 0.6 Feb. 11 Feb. 11 0.1 Feb. 13 Feb. 13 0.2 Feb. 18 Feb. 18 0.6 Feb. 19 Feb. 19 0.1

Dusting central

From Jan. 31 through the third week of February, a parade of winter storms marched across the region. One. After. Another.

During this time, the nine days with accumulating snow or sleet (in the record books, sleet counts as snow), ran neck-and-neck with some of the city’s snowiest winters ever observed.

It was an epic stretch of winter, as long as you don’t add up how much snow actually fell.

To begin the stretch, the 2.3 inches that fell Jan. 31 ended the city’s longest period on record without at least half an inch of snowfall. But then, all the District could manage was dustings or coatings. Often, more sleet and freezing rain fell than snow.

Through Feb. 22, Reagan National Airport — the official observing site for the District — posted reports of snow on 12 of 23 days (including Monday), and enough to measure nine times.

To see nine days with accumulation over such a short stretch, even if it did coincide with D.C.’s snowiest time of year historically, is close to unprecedented.

The typical number of days with measurable snow during this 23-day period is just three days. It has been triple that in 2021.

In fact, there have never been so many days with measurable snow during this period at National Airport, where weather observations began in 1945. The only winter with more such days occurred in 1899, when snow accumulated on 10 days and weather observations were taken downtown (at 24th and M streets NW).

During that snowy stretch, 37.6 inches fell compared to 5.1 inches this year. Most of the other leading years for snow frequency during this time have been infamous, including 2010 (which ended as the snowiest on record) and 2003 (which ranked seventh snowiest).

The snow hole was real

Despite the frequency of flakes, the District found itself in a so-called snow hole, with much of the surrounding region seeing substantially greater amounts.

The D.C. snow hole, though it emerges some years, is probably more imaginary than real. Long-term data does not show more snow surrounding D.C. than in the District itself. Generally, the average amount of snow in a given winter increases from southeast to northwest in the greater region.

However, there are some years, like the present, when weather patterns can conspire to favor a snow-hole type pattern. It usually happens during La Niña winters when the area sits between the polar jet and subtropical jet streams, along which storms track. Storms go north. Storms go south. Snow lovers inside the Beltway curse at the clouds.

This winter’s snow hole is plainly apparent throughout the period we just went through, perhaps most notably spanning Feb. 11 to 19, and even across the entire winter.

Places which have seen more snow than Washington

When it comes to who has seen more snow than Washington this winter, it’s about three-quarters of the Lower 48 states. The only places which have seen less are parts of the Southeast and Florida, South Texas, and lower-elevation locations of the West Coast that almost never get snow.

Spots that routinely get much less snow than Washington have surged past it:

Little Rock has seen 20.3 inches of snow. That’s almost 600 percent of the normal for a whole season there.

Shreveport, La., has seen 8.7 inches compared to a normal season of one inch.

Austin has seen multiple wintry storms tallying 7.8 inches, compared to its average seasonal amount of 0.2 inches.

Del Rio, Tex., along the Mexico border, has seen about a foot.

The D.C. area’s snowfall tally is getting crushed by its neighbors along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Richmond has had more snow than Washington, with seven inches. Both Philadelphia (with 23.9 inches) and New York City (with 38.6 inches) have topped their averages for a whole season, more than quadrupling D.C.’s total.

Few places have experienced such snow futility as the District. We have to look to North Dakota to find company. Western parts of the state have seen about five to 10 inches, compared to a typical season closer to 40.

Running out of time to fill the snow hole

Using the 1991-2020 average snowfall in Washington, we should have seen about 11 inches to date. That only leaves about 2.8 inches left in an average winter, which produces 13.8 inches. In other words, the city has usually gotten about 80 percent of its snow for the winter by now.

Of course, March sometimes delivers for snow lovers and has on several occasions over the past decade.

In 2013-14, almost a whole season’s worth of snow fell during the month, including a St. Patrick’s Day snowstorm, the third-largest on record so late in the season. And in another La Niña winter, there was a sizable event in early March 2009 that dropped four to eight inches.

For the next week or so, however, we’ll be in a milder weather regime mostly unfavorable for snow.

Atmospheric conditions for snow may improve in early March, when the pattern turns colder.

After around March 25, it becomes extremely unusual to see accumulating snow. Time is definitely running short.