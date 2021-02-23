Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds will slacken a good deal in the evening and become relatively light overnight. It’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy throughout. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid-30s. A few slick spots from refreeze are a good bet once again.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions will greet us in the morning and persist through the day. Highs will end up in the near 60 to mid-60s range. Winds from the southwest will blow around 15 to 20 mph, gusting near 40 mph, out ahead of a cold front.
Spring is coming: This was the last morning with a normal low of 32 degrees, as it rises to 33 Wednesday. That doesn’t really mean we’re done. The 30-year average for the final freeze of the year is March 24 in the city, which is deeper into spring for most of the area. Last year the final freeze came March 1, when it hit 26 degrees.
