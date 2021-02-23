The warm air mass that began overspreading the central part of the country this past weekend devoured the Lower 48′s snowpack voraciously, slicing it in half. At the beginning of last week, up to 73.8 percent of the contiguous United States had snow on the ground, the greatest percentage of coverage in at least 16 years; as of Tuesday morning, just over a third of the country had a snowpack.

Many have taken to social media in Texas to remark on the snow’s rapid disappearance.

Looking ahead, the current warmth looks to stick around well into March. Many areas that were trapped beneath Siberian cold last week are now 20 degrees warmer than average or more.

Dallas, a city hit hard by last week’s outbreak of extreme cold and accumulating snow, was forecast to hit 79 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Just a week ago, Dallas was logging its coldest temperature observed in more than a century of bookkeeping. The low dipped to minus-2 at DFW International Airport last Tuesday morning during the climax of the state’s bone-chilling deep freeze.

In north-central Texas, the average high for late February is 63 degrees, with a typical low around 42.

The same cold-air outbreak brought temperatures as low as 6 degrees in Austin, tying the coldest observed there since 1949. Houston’s Intercontinental Airport fell to 13, the coldest there since 1989, while Brownsville’s reading of 22 degrees was also the coldest in more than 30 years.

On Tuesday, Austin, Houston and Brownsville were all looking at a projected high of 78 degrees.

Farther north, over the central and high Plains, the temperature swings this month have been even more extreme. Oklahoma City, which witnessed a low of minus-14 last Tuesday, its coldest temperature since 1916, was expected to rise into the mid-70s on Tuesday afternoon.

Some places have seen wild seasonal reversals, with swings of 100 degrees or more. Valentine, Neb., hit 70 degrees Feb. 3, then fell to minus-9 just four days later. The city dropped to minus-33 last Tuesday, only to enjoy a comparatively mild 55-degree high this Tuesday.

The weather’s been even more seesaw-like in the Northern Tier, where International Falls, Minn., spent nine consecutive days below zero. The city hit minus-42 two Sundays ago, then crested at 46 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Minneapolis had a high of 41 degrees, the first time the Twin Cities have made it above 40 since before Christmas. Nine days this month have featured a low of minus-10 or colder.

Kansas City went from minus-13 to 60 degrees in just six days.

In the extended forecast, there are signals that support continued above-average temperatures over the eastern half of the country through at least the beginning of March. Thereafter, periodic spurts of cold may attempt to enter the equation, but the anomalous warmth looks to win out.