Today (Wednesday): What a day to get outside and enjoy! The early- to midmorning chill in the 30s wears off quickly under partly sunny skies, with late-morning readings rising into the 40s to near 50. The afternoon is delightful, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds are a bit breezy during the afternoon, around 10 to 15 mph from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: A brief evening shower is possible as a weak cold front comes through. Winds pick up as well, gusting near 25 mph from the west and northwest into the overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy as evening temperatures fall back through the 50s into the 40s, with overnight lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds remain somewhat breezy during the morning, still gusting from the northwest around 25 mph. And it’s a cooler day with afternoon highs near 50, but not bad overall with partly to mostly sunny skies and lighter afternoon winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A cooler day leads into a colder night. Lows dip to the upper 20s to mid-30s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure holds off a system to our southwest for most of Friday, with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s to near 50, and light winds. We could see a mix of rain and snow Friday evening (should be too warm for accumulation, with temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40), changing to all rain overnight. More rain is possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

We should be mostly dry Saturday night as lows settle in the 40s. And then we’ve got another chance of rain on Sunday, with highs in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.