Through Tonight: Mostly clear skies will persist into the night. We may see clouds increase a bit for a time after midnight, as a front passes. There’s a small chance of a quick shower, as well. Lows will range from the mid-30s to near 40. The frontal passage will make winds briefly quite gusty in the predawn period. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Any of the predawn wind burst will tend to end. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees cooler than today, which is close to normal for the date. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low. Allergy season is coming, though.
Spring is coming: With a high of at least 65 degrees at Washington Dulles International Airport today, it’s the warmest since it was 65 on Dec. 13. If it made it to 66, it would be the warmest since mid-November there. The 63 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport was also the warmest day since mid-December. Given a temperature just climbing above 40 today on the Potomac River, the temperature at Reagan National Airport was held back a bit thanks to a south wind off the water.
