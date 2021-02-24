The snow is rapidly melting across the southern Plains, with temperatures from Texas to Oklahoma running about 40 to 50 degrees above what they were just a few days ago, during the deadly cold snap that gripped the central U.S. for more than a week.

Bottineau, N.D. broke a cold temperature record set in 1893 Bismarck N.D. S.D. Pierre Wis. Neb. Iowa Lincoln Denver Kansas City Colo. Kan. Wichita Okla. Oklahoma City Ark. El Paso Dallas Tex. La. Austin Houston All-time low temperature records set Feb. 10-19 Battiest, Okla. was 10ºF colder than its previous record 1 5 10ºF colder than previous record Source: National Centers for Environmental Information

The frigid weather and related storminess brought much of Texas to a standstill, with residents going without power and potable water for days, killing more than 30 in the Lone Star state alone.

While the cold snap was in many ways historic, it wasn’t completely unprecedented based on climate data going back many decades, with some past cold waves, such as one in 1899, surpassing it in severity. Still, this winter weather event, which is expected to be on the list of most expensive U.S. natural disasters of 2021, set thousands of records.

Where more than 3,000 daily low temperature records were tied or broken Feb. 10 Feb. 11 Feb. 12 Feb. 13 Feb. 14 Feb. 15 Feb. 16 Feb. 17 Feb. 18 Feb. 19

Some of the records set were not just for a single calendar day or month of the year, but the lowest ever recorded, so-called “all-time” benchmarks. In parts of the Plains and the South, the cold was particularly noteworthy for its duration.

Here is a roundup of the most notable milestones.

Oklahoma City set a record for its longest straight period of temperatures at or below 20 degrees, with 210 hours between Feb. 9 and Feb. 17, beating its previous record in 1983. It dipped to minus-14 degrees on Feb. 16, its lowest temperature since 1899.

Dallas experienced its second-longest streak of temperatures at or below freezing and at or below 20 degrees, and reached its third-coldest temperature on record: minus-2 degrees.

Houston, which was place under its first-ever wind chill warning, observed a wind chill of one-degree, its lowest since at least 1990, according to meteorologist Alex Lamers. Its high temperature of 25 degrees was its fourth coldest on record.

Kansas City set a record for the longest stretch with temperatures at or below 15 degrees, at 11 days.

In a week that has featured the worst winter weather conditions seen locally in decades (if not on record), with heavy snow and ice, one of the worst aspects of the last week has been the extreme cold. Here is a depiction of the longevity of sub-freezing temperatures seen. pic.twitter.com/f1hpa8kcTU — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 19, 2021

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center (WPC), 20 percent of U.S. weather observing sites set record low temperatures and 30 percent set record low maximum temperatures between Valentine’s Day and February 16.

The WPC found that Texas’ coldest day during the Arctic outbreak was Feb. 15, when the state’s average temperature was just 11.8 degrees.

At least 3,000 preliminary daily record cold temperature, including cold daily highs and cold overnight minimums, were tied or broken at sites that have at least 75 or more years of data during the Feb. 12-16 period, NOAA found. Of these, there were 79 all-time cold records.

The temperatures will be warming up rather nicely across the southern Plains this week, but for some final perspective on the severity of last week's Arctic air outbreak, and how it stacks up against others in the past, here is a graphic showing 7-day temperatures anomalies. pic.twitter.com/2FPskUQ87M — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2021

As an example of the all-time cold temperature records, Tyler, Texas bottomed out at minus-6 degrees on Feb. 16, its coldest temperature on record since 1883, according to meteorologist Alex Lamers.

Spearfish, South Dakota hit an all-time record low of minus-33 degrees on Feb. 14, while Hastings, Nebraska tied an all-time record low of minus-30 degrees on Feb. 16, according to Lamers and the National Weather Service.

When measured by the temperature departure from average on the coldest day of the event, the 2021 cold snap beat the severity of similar events in Texas during 2011 and in 1989.



Temperature difference from normal on Feb. 16.

Powerful winter storms, packed with snow and ice, ushered in the cold.

On Valentine’s Day, the largest area of the continental U.S. was covered by winter storm warnings in at least 16 years. The extent of the warnings encompassed all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and nearly the entire state of Mississippi.

Amid one of the storms associated with the cold snap, Abilene, Tex., received its most snow on record, with 14.8 inches. (That’s more than double what Washington, D.C., has seen all winter so far.)

On Feb. 16, snow-covered 73 percent of the Lower 48 states, the highest percentage in a record dating back to 2003.

During the last two weeks, in addition to the cold, numerous snow milestones were also set, from the Pacific Northwest to the South:

Portland and Seattle, which received 9.4 and 11.1 inches, saw their largest two-day snowfalls in about 50 years, while Boise, which posted 9.9 inches, had its most since 1996 according to Lamers.

Austin, Tex., had its largest two-day snowfall since 1949, with 6.4 inches on Feb. 14 and 15, according to Lamers.

Salt Lake City had its 7th snowiest day on record on Feb. 17 with 11.7 inches.

Little Rock had its second snowiest day on Feb. 17 with 11.8 inches and observed its highest snow depth on record on the 18th with 15 inches.

Del Rio, Tex., near the border with Mexico, was buried under 11.2 inches on Feb. 18, its snowiest day on record. It hadn’t even seen an inch of snow in a single day since 1993, according to Lamers.

Chicago has had at least a foot of snow on the ground since Feb. 9, its longest streak since 1979 and 4th longest on record. The Windy City has had at least 10 inches on the ground for 24 days in a row, since Jan. 31.