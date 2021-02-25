Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies feel like they should produce another springlike day but a cold front snuck in overnight. That will cap highs right around 50 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest, occasionally gusty but mainly light. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Clear skies and calm winds allow temperatures to drop off fairly quickly. Overnight lows drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine hangs in there most of the day but, by late afternoon, clouds should start to gradually increase across the area. Winds are light from the southeast and highs are mainly in the upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to thicken likely obscuring the full moon. Rain showers are possible starting by mid-evening and continue intermittently overnight. Our colder areas might see some snow or sleet mix in with the rain but it shouldn’t amount to anything. Lows range from the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Gulf moisture will be streaming across the area Saturday but dynamics are fairly weak for shower production keeping them on the light and scattered side, with the best chance in the morning. Despite the damp conditions highs should reach the mid-50s in most areas. Overnight lows are mainly in the mid-40s while shower chances increase toward morning. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Sunday sees a stronger surge of moisture move in from the lower Mississippi Valley with light to moderate rain through much of the day before becoming more scattered at night. Daytime highs are again mainly in the low-to-mid-50s with nighttime lows in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A cold front approaches Monday morning briefly giving an uptick in showers but should also to help finally push drier air into the area by afternoon. Highs are yet again mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.