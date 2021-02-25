Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clear skies are the rule this evening and into the night. Any clouds will be fleeting as lows range across the 30s, with spots outside the Beltway most likely to tickle freezing. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the day. We should stay dry, though, with rain holding off until after dark. Highs will range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south at around 10 mph.
Pollen update: The warmer weather of recent days has gotten some trees excited. Tree pollen is low/moderate, with alder, birch and the cedar family making up most of the count. Mold spores are low.
Firefall: For about two weeks each February, Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall catches the light just right for some magic.
