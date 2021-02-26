Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain developing. Lows: Mid-30s to around 40.

Tomorrow: Morning rain chance. Highs: Mid-50s.

Sunday: Rather rainy. Highs: 50 north of D.C. to 60 south of the city.

Forecast in detail

A damp forecast ahead. Details on when, where and how heavy the rain may be aren’t the highest confidence, but periods of showers and rain look likely this weekend. Get out today if you can! Better weather should try to return later Monday and into Tuesday on a more full-time basis. Some of that early tree pollen may pop up again then, too.

Today (Friday): Morning hours are sunniest as clouds slowly and steadily increase with time. The day looks dry but near sunset a sprinkle or few raindrops can’t be ruled out. High temperatures top out near 50 to the mid-50s. Light easterly breezes may gust around 15 mph a couple times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy with evening rain showers turning to intermittently heavier and steadier rain after midnight. It’s possible we see a few flakes early around here, but they’re passing and inconsequential if so. Central Virginia, the Interstate 81 corridor and northern Maryland could see more flakes and sleet pellets, but tiny to no accumulation is expected. Low temperatures should only briefly dip into the mid-30s outside the Beltway, and around 40 degrees downtown. Light southeasterly breezes continue to transport mild air into our region. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and drizzle may still be around, especially during the morning. When it’s all done, another quarter-inch may fall. Clouds should show cracks by the afternoon, allowing more and more sunshine to peek through. Southerly breezes help boost our temperatures into at least the mid-50s. We’ll monitor radar for rain timing. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds slowly increase again. Rain chances begin to rise again as well. Low to mid-40s should be our predawn low temperatures, as steadier rain potentially moves in near sunrise. Even an errant rumble of thunder is possible. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: This may be our wettest weekend day, as steadier and slightly heavier rain occupies much of it. Despite the rain, this surge of moisture coming from the south does also bring with it warmer air from near the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures may range from near 50 north to near 60 south. Dew points at or above 50 degrees could feel almost muggy! Details may shift as we get closer, so stay tuned. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: It’s fairly mild but also remaining rather wet. We’ll have to watch radar to see if the evening time can be lighter rain and more showery, before one last batch of steadier rain tries to move in later at night. Low temperatures may ease into the mid-40s but many of us may hover around 50 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clouds and a couple showers are possible Monday morning, but the afternoon may improve with drying and more sunshine. It could turn breezy, but temperatures try to still make the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium