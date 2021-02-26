The iceberg is large, but not as huge as the iceberg that calved from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in 2017 and recently threatened to run aground on South Georgia Island.

The BAS maintains a research station on the ice shelf, known as the Halley Research Station, but it will be unaffected by this calving event, the organization said. In 2016, the BAS moved the station, which was built on skis, to protect it from spreading cracks that could’ve left it marooned, floating out to sea aboard an iceberg.

The past decade has seen three major cracks develop through the floating ice shelf, according to a BAS news release.

“This is a dynamic situation. Four years ago we moved Halley Research Station inland to ensure that it would not be carried away when an iceberg eventually formed. That was a wise decision,” stated Simon Garrod, director of operations at the BAS, in the news release. There is currently no one at the base, since it is staffed only during the Antarctic summer research season.

“Our job now is to keep a close eye on the situation and assess any potential impact of the present calving on the remaining ice shelf. We continuously review our contingency plans to ensure the safety of our staff, protect our research station, and maintain the delivery of the science we undertake at Halley,” he said.

Ice shelves are floating areas of ice that help hold back ice anchored on land. Because they’re already displacing water, the calving event will not raise sea levels, but icebergs are carefully monitored in case they move into shipping lanes.

Adrian Luckman, a researcher at Swansea University, has closely tracked satellite images of Brunt as the cracks have progressed.

“Although the breaking off of large parts of Antarctic ice shelves is an entirely normal part of how they work, large calving events such as the one detected at the Brunt Ice Shelf on Friday remain quite rare and exciting,” he told the BBC.

“Time will tell whether this calving will trigger more pieces to break off in the coming days and weeks. At Swansea University we study the development of ice shelf rifts because, while some lead to large calving events, others do not, and the reasons for this may explain why large ice shelves exist at all,” he told BBC News. It’s also not clear whether the calving event was driven in part by climate change, since this is a natural part of ice shelf behavior.

Calving events can act to speed up the movement of inland ice into the sea, though it’s not clear that’s the case with the Brunt Ice Shelf in particular. Such movement would add to sea level rise, and there are growing concerns about the potentially unstoppable melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet from warming waters that are weakening ice shelves and penetrating the base of inland glaciers.