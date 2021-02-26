We’ve had an incredible run this ski season with phenomenal conditions and snowstorms slamming the mountains one after another, often perfectly timed right before the weekend. So, it doesn’t pain us to see rain in the forecast. Resorts have built solid snow bases, and when temperatures drop again the snow guns will fire back up to replenish what the rain washed away.
It looks like we will be skiing easily into the middle of March and longer for some of the high-country resorts.
Natural snowfall totals to date are near average for the front-range slopes and a little below average in the high-country.
Here are the current stats:
High-country resorts
- Canaan Valley: 111 inches
- Timberline: 111 inches
- Wisp: 109 inches
- Snowshoe: 103 inches
- Hidden Valley: 93 inches
- Seven Springs: 82 inches
Front-range resorts
- Bryce: 32 inches
- Homestead: 31 inches
- Wintergreen: 27 inches
- Massanutten: 25 inches
SlopeCast, our 1 to 10 rating of local ski conditions, takes a big hit this weekend because of the rain. It’s a 5 or “run of the mill” for both high-country and front-range. Each resort has most — if not all — of its slopes open, and the snow is in good shape. But, amid the rain, only the hardcore will venture away from the fire in the lodge.
Slope conditions
Weekend forecast
While some snow may fall Friday night, it should change to rain pretty much everywhere by Saturday morning. Lingering Saturday morning rain showers should yield to brighter skies and dry conditions on Saturday afternoon — a good time to hit the slopes. Rain showers are likely for much of Sunday, but occasional pauses are possible.
High-country
Saturday: Morning showers, dry in the afternoon. Morning lows near freezing. Highs near 45.
Sunday: Occasional rain. Morning lows near 35. Highs near 45.
Front-range
Saturday: Morning showers, dry in the afternoon. Morning lows near 35. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Occasional rain. Morning lows near 40. Highs near 50.