If you’re headed to the slopes this weekend, pack your rain gear, as its going to be a soggy one. The incoming storm will start off as snow Friday night, hence the winter weather advisory for parts of the Mid-Atlantic mountains above 2,500 feet. There is the potential for two to five inches from the mountains of western Maryland to central West Virginia, including the Blue Ridge in Virginia, before turning into a rainy mess.

We’ve had an incredible run this ski season with phenomenal conditions and snowstorms slamming the mountains one after another, often perfectly timed right before the weekend. So, it doesn’t pain us to see rain in the forecast. Resorts have built solid snow bases, and when temperatures drop again the snow guns will fire back up to replenish what the rain washed away.

It looks like we will be skiing easily into the middle of March and longer for some of the high-country resorts.

Natural snowfall totals to date are near average for the front-range slopes and a little below average in the high-country.

Here are the current stats:

High-country resorts

  • Canaan Valley: 111 inches
  • Timberline: 111 inches
  • Wisp: 109 inches
  • Snowshoe: 103 inches
  • Hidden Valley: 93 inches
  • Seven Springs: 82 inches

Front-range resorts

  • Bryce: 32 inches
  • Homestead: 31 inches
  • Wintergreen: 27 inches
  • Massanutten: 25 inches

SlopeCast, our 1 to 10 rating of local ski conditions, takes a big hit this weekend because of the rain. It’s a 5 or “run of the mill” for both high-country and front-range. Each resort has most — if not all — of its slopes open, and the snow is in good shape. But, amid the rain, only the hardcore will venture away from the fire in the lodge.

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

While some snow may fall Friday night, it should change to rain pretty much everywhere by Saturday morning. Lingering Saturday morning rain showers should yield to brighter skies and dry conditions on Saturday afternoon — a good time to hit the slopes. Rain showers are likely for much of Sunday, but occasional pauses are possible.

High-country

Saturday: Morning showers, dry in the afternoon. Morning lows near freezing. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Occasional rain. Morning lows near 35. Highs near 45.

Front-range

Saturday: Morning showers, dry in the afternoon. Morning lows near 35. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Occasional rain. Morning lows near 40. Highs near 50.