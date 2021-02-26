Through Tonight: Showers are increasingly possible near and after sunset, but rain probably will become more widespread by the late-evening hours. Some areas of fog will also develop late at night, especially in pauses in the rain. Lows will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are from the south at around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Overnight rain will taper to showers in the morning. A couple could be heavy, though. By midday, it should all be moving out. Any fog that may remain should tend to dissipate. Some afternoon clearing is possible, as temperatures rise deep into the 50s to around 60. Rain will become more likely again at night. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain seem likely Sunday. There’s some chance it will be focused on the morning as a frontal boundary slinks south. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy, although it won’t tend to last long if so. Highs will reach the mid-50s to around 60. Southerly winds will blow around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Both tree pollen and mold spores are low.
