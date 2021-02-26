Precipitation is forecast to run near to above normal with 3.5 to 3.75 inches (normal is 3.48 inches). Normal snow is 1.3 inches and, while we need to watch the possibility of a coastal storm in 7 to 10 days, we’re not optimistic about seeing more than trace amounts.
March is an amazing month as temperatures typically start with off wintry and end much more springlike. You can see below the historic course of temperatures during the month (based on average temperatures from 1981 to 2010):
Next week, we expect highs mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s, but a quick cold shot Tuesday will remind us that winter isn’t that far into the rear view yet.
Model forecasts favor a warm-dominated March, but not as strongly as last year. These types of long-range tools tend to miss big swings in temperature, which are more common during transitional months like March.
Precipitation forecasting for this March is very difficult, because normally a La Niña pattern, like what’s in place this year, means a drier pattern for the East Coast. But in February, the atmospheric response to the La Niña was weak and a parade of storms affected the southern and eastern U.S. We saw a wet March in the La Niña event in 2011, when four inches of rain fell over the course of the month.
March 2011 was also quite variable with some late-month winter chill, too. So enjoy these warming trends, but keep that winter coat close at hand.