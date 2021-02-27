Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Steadier rain from overnight is mostly out of here, but some showers could stick around into the midday. A couple of these showers might be heavier, but they’ll be moving along pretty quick. Seems there’s a decent chance that the afternoon ends up mostly or fully dry, but probably remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures rise well into the 50s to around 60 in the afternoon, and you might feel a little bit of humidity in the air. Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph, although some spots may flip to north for a time with the front hanging out. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies may remain broken into the evening. If so, you might want to check out the full snow moon. Some fog develops if winds are light enough. Even if not, clouds increase again heading into the night, and some showers are likely after midnight and toward dawn. Readings make the low and mid-40s for lows. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): If you’re looking for a break in the rain, this is not the day for you. Plan on at least periodic showers and perhaps a steadier rain at times. It’s hard to narrow down the timing, with rain seemingly possible throughout the day. We’ll try to clear that up in newer forecasts. Temperatures are similar to today, reaching the mid- and upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: This pattern is slow to move, so our skies remain cloud-filled and occasional raindrops are also a good bet. With all the moisture in the air, temperatures don’t get much below the mid- or upper 40s. There could be some fog again as well. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers may persist into at least early Monday. The frontal boundary does want to sink south of us with time, so I think rain ends in the midday or afternoon. Getting much in the way of clearing could be tough. Highs end up in the 50s near midnight Sunday night, but we may spend most of the day in the 40s. Confidence: Medium