Through tonight: Clouds quickly thicken after sunset, but we remain dry for the remainder of the Saturday hours, despite a bit of a sticky feeling in the air. Light rain breaks out across the region sometime after 2 a.m. Temperatures will settle in the mid- to upper 40s, with a light east wind about 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Steady rain will be falling from the morning through at least the early afternoon. We may see a few hours of drier weather in the afternoon before more rain moves in by the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Rain continues overnight and into Monday morning, with lows in the upper 40s.
Record warmth in Pakistan: In addition to the numerous temperature records being set in Europe over the past week, parts of Asia have been baking as well. Yesterday was the warmest February day on record in Pakistan as the southern city of Nawabshah reached a blistering 100 degrees.
