Today (Sunday): Showers are steadiest during the morning into early afternoon, so take your time with the morning coffee. Heading into mid-afternoon, we should transition to more spotty showers, but remain on the damp and gray side with another steadier round possible by evening. Temperatures are fairly steady in the mid-to-upper 40s, perhaps touching 50 in spots during the afternoon. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periods of rain continue during the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches. When not actively raining, drizzle and mist are a good bet as we stay with the soggy background state. Temperatures remain fairly stable, sticking mainly in the mid-40s to near 50, with light winds. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): The cold front pushes through early on Monday after some lingering morning showers. You’ll know once it does as drier air pushes in quickly late morning into early afternoon, with clearing skies mid-to-late afternoon. Temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid 50s are chilled by afternoon winds gusting from the northwest around 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds remains gusty through the evening and overnight. Meanwhile temperatures steadily drop beneath mostly clear skies. Overnight lows dip back below freezing, running in the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s a blustery start Tuesday morning with subfreezing temperatures and a lingering breeze. The good news is the gusts calm some as high pressure settles in overhead and provides mostly sunny skies. But highs stay well below average for early March, only reaching the low-to-mid 40s during the afternoon. Clouds increase some Tuesday night with lows near 30 to the low 30s. Confidence: Medium