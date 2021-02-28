Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Intermittent showers will continue through the evening, but we’re generally expecting a few hours of dry weather through midnight. Dense fog may develop during this time frame, as well. Steady rain moves in again after midnight and persists into Monday morning. Temperatures won’t move much at all, staying stuck in the mid- to upper 40s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Light rain will continue through the morning, generally pushing east of the region sometime after noon. Temperatures will briefly jump into the upper 50s before the main cold font sweeps through. Winds will pick up quite a bit from the midmorning and through the afternoon, with gusts from the northwest at 30 to 40 mph. Cold and windy in the evening, with lows falling back into the upper 20s.
