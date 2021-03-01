Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of the planned events this year are virtual. But some in-person activities are also part of the celebration.

“As the health and safety of everyone is our top priority, the festival will present innovative, entertaining and engaging hybrid programming designed to incorporate both virtual and personal experiences,” said Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, at an online news conference Monday.

Events planned include a kite fly, petal processions in D.C. neighborhoods, a pet parade, a nationally syndicated television program hosted by Drew Barrymore, and art showcases at schools and throughout the city.

“While this year it will not be safe for thousands of people to gather as we have in years past, our residents and other Americans can still fully embrace the beauty and rich history of the cherry blossoms,” John Falcicchio, District deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said at the news conference.

Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst told Washingtonian magazine that the agency has not yet determined what in-person opportunities may be available for viewing the blossoms this year. But you can track the progress of the blossoms online via the BloomCam, which will offer 24/7 views of the cherry trees.

Last year, as the bloom period coincided with the early stages of the pandemic, Park Service officials and police attempted to block access to the Tidal Basin to reduce and disperse crowds, but droves of visitors still packed the area.

The blossoms, which historically have drawn about 1.5 million visitors to the Tidal Basin, normally peak around late March and early April.

“Peak bloom is the day when 70% of the Yoshino #cherryblossoms are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white & pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin,” the Park Service tweeted Monday.

The bloom period typically begins in late February or early March and involves the blossoms’ buds advancing through five stages before the flowers peak.

As of last Friday, the blossoms hadn’t even reached the initial “green bud” stage, wrote Leslie Frattaroli, a program manager for the Park Service, in an email.

Since records began in 1921, the average peak bloom date has advanced about five days earlier in the spring, as March temperatures have warmed. Although the most recent 30-year-average date of peak bloom is March 31, the average peak bloom date from 1921 to 1950 was April 4.

The earliest peak bloom on record was logged March 15, 1990, while the latest was April 18, 1958.

In 2020, the blossoms peaked on March 20, tied for the third-earliest date on record.

The peak bloom period is heavily dependent on weather during March and, in past years, revisions to the predicted dates have been made due to warm spells and cold snaps.