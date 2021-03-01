But a citywide celebration of the blossoms is still planned through the blossom festival, which spans March 20 and April 11 and will feature a mix of virtual and in-person events.

AD

“As the health and safety of everyone is our top priority, the festival will present innovative, entertaining and engaging hybrid programming,” said Diana Mayhew, president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival at the news conference. “In keeping with the festival tradition we will unite the city and the region, engaging local businesses and restaurants, and we’ll be in bloom with pink lighting and blossom decor.”

AD

Events planned include a kite fly, petal processions in D.C. neighborhoods, a pet parade, a nationally syndicated television program hosted by Drew Barrymore, and art showcases at schools and throughout the city.

While the Park Service is telling people to stay away from the Tidal Basin when the blossoms peak, Reinbold and others at the news conference encouraged tracking the progress of the blossoms online via the BloomCam, which will offer 24/7 views of the cherry trees from different locations. Last year, the BloomCam was viewed more than 750,000 times in 160 countries, Reinbold said.

AD

Last year, when the bloom period coincided with the early stages of the pandemic, Park Service officials and police attempted to block access to the Tidal Basin to reduce and disperse crowds, but droves of visitors still packed the area.

AD

“We want to make sure we don’t have a repeat of last year: We do not want large crowds down at the site,” Reinbold said. He added that the Park Service will explore whether to offer limited in-person visits at certain times of the day or whether it’s most prudent to close down the Tidal Basin entirely.

Synonymous with springtime in Washington, the blossoms have historically drawn about 1.5 million visitors to the Tidal Basin. They normally peak around late March and early April.

AD

The entire bloom period typically begins in late February or early March and involves the blossoms’ buds advancing through five stages before the flowers peak. Peak bloom itself usually lasts about seven to 10 days.

“Peak bloom is the day when 70% of the Yoshino #cherryblossoms are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white & pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin,” the Park Service tweeted Monday.

AD

As of last Friday, the blossoms hadn’t even reached the initial “green bud” stage, wrote Leslie Frattaroli, a program manager for the Park Service, in an email.

Since records began in 1921, the average peak bloom date has advanced about five days earlier in the spring, as March temperatures have warmed. Although the most recent 30-year-average date of peak bloom is March 31, the average peak bloom date from 1921 to 1950 was April 4.

AD

The earliest peak bloom on record was logged March 15, 1990, while the latest was April 18, 1958.

In 2020, the blossoms peaked on March 20, tied for the third-earliest date on record.

The peak bloom period is heavily dependent on weather during March and, in past years, revisions to the predicted dates have been made due to warm spells and cold snaps.