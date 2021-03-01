Attention readers: Please take this 5- to 10-minute survey to help us improve our weather offerings. Thanks very much for your time.

Today (Monday): Early morning rain gives way to dry weather this afternoon but clouds only slowly depart. We briefly see temperatures rise into the mid-50s between late morning and early afternoon before they fall back into the 40s. It turns windy with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies become mostly clear but it’s blustery and cold. Lows sink to 25 to 30 but feel like the teens with winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The second day of March feels more like January or February as highs struggle to get much past 40 degrees despite sunshine. Dress for the 30s as winds from the northwest gust over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s not quite as cold. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the low to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday may be the week’s nicest day with partly to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs around 55. Mostly clear skies at night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front passes by on Thursday but temperatures should still manage to reach 50 degrees amid partly sunny skies before it turns colder at night, with lows falling in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium