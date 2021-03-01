Attention readers: Please take this 5- to 10-minute survey to help us improve our weather offerings. Thanks very much for your time.
Today (Monday): Early morning rain gives way to dry weather this afternoon but clouds only slowly depart. We briefly see temperatures rise into the mid-50s between late morning and early afternoon before they fall back into the 40s. It turns windy with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 to 35 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies become mostly clear but it’s blustery and cold. Lows sink to 25 to 30 but feel like the teens with winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): The second day of March feels more like January or February as highs struggle to get much past 40 degrees despite sunshine. Dress for the 30s as winds from the northwest gust over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s not quite as cold. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the low to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday may be the week’s nicest day with partly to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and highs around 55. Mostly clear skies at night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A cold front passes by on Thursday but temperatures should still manage to reach 50 degrees amid partly sunny skies before it turns colder at night, with lows falling in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium
Friday through Sunday presents a trio of cooler than normal days, but temperatures do slowly moderate. On Friday, highs are only in the low to mid-40s, with mid- to upper 40s Saturday, and upper 40s by Sunday. The good news is that all three days should stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Nights are mostly clear ranging from 25 to 30 in our colder spots and closer to freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium