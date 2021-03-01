Attention, readers: Please take this five- to 10-minute survey to help us improve our weather offerings. Thanks very much for your time.

Through tonight: Winds will continue to gust through the evening as clouds diminish and move away. There could be a random rain or snowflake this evening, but we should trend mostly clear overnight, which helps lows make the mid- and upper 20s most spots. Northwest winds will blow around 10 mph to 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. That should push wind chills into the teens after midnight and toward dawn.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s likely to be a nippy start as wind chills tickle the teens near sunrise. Sunshine will be just about wall-to-wall, which certainly helps bring some comfort on cold days this late in the season. Highs should be in the low and mid-40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts to around 25 mph or 30 mph.

Spring? It might be climatological (or meteorological) spring, but won’t be feeling that way here tonight or into tomorrow. Wind chills will plunge by morning, with highs running about 10 degrees below normal Tuesday.

Believe it or not, in some places out west, spring is the snowiest season of them all. At least we don’t have that to worry about.