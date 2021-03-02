Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny, windy and cold. Highs push into the lower to mid-40s this afternoon, but winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph create wind chills in the 20s to 30s. The combination of windy weather and very low dew points (in the single digits) should contribute to rapid drying from our muddy mess of the past few days. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Mostly clear with many areas getting to near or below freezing, as lows range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph may still gust higher at times. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our nicest day of the week features higher temperatures, lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Highs should range through the 50s with winds from the west around 10 to 15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible, but not up to Tuesday’s levels. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and a bit breezy again with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday sees a dry cold front passage, but temperatures still manage to reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs (closer to average) as skies stay mostly sunny. Thursday night returns to cold temperatures under clear skies as lows range from the mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Friday is another colder-than-normal day, but partly to mostly sunny skies continue as highs range through the mid-40s. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold again with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium