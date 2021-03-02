Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Sunshine and drying out is worth a shout, but windy and cold is a bit old.

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny, windy, cold. Highs: 38-44.
  • Tonight: Breezy, clear. Lows: 27-34.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-56.

Forecast in detail

After our soggy slog through the past few days, the return of sunshine and dry weather is very welcome. However, we can probably do without the colder-than-average temperatures and low wind chills. Temperatures and winds improve for Wednesday and Thursday, but we edge back colder again this weekend. At least no more precipitation is expected this week through this weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny, windy and cold. Highs push into the lower to mid-40s this afternoon, but winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph create wind chills in the 20s to 30s. The combination of windy weather and very low dew points (in the single digits) should contribute to rapid drying from our muddy mess of the past few days. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear with many areas getting to near or below freezing, as lows range from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph may still gust higher at times. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our nicest day of the week features higher temperatures, lighter winds and plenty of sunshine. Highs should range through the 50s with winds from the west around 10 to 15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible, but not up to Tuesday’s levels. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and a bit breezy again with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday sees a dry cold front passage, but temperatures still manage to reach the upper 40s to low 50s for highs (closer to average) as skies stay mostly sunny. Thursday night returns to cold temperatures under clear skies as lows range from the mid-20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is another colder-than-normal day, but partly to mostly sunny skies continue as highs range through the mid-40s. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold again with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of March should stay sunny and dry, but daytime temperatures remain on the colder side, with highs in the 40s to around 50. Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium