Wind advisories and a few high-wind warnings still blanketed most of New England on Tuesday morning, with strong gusts expected to continue through the early afternoon. Wind chill advisories had been hoisted overnight, as well as falling temperatures combined with the blustery breezes.

The short-lived visit from Old Man Winter should be over by Wednesday, however, when afternoon highs should be as much as 20 degrees warmer.

Blustery winds fringed the Mid-Atlantic, too, but gusts in most places remained below 40 mph and did not meet wind-advisory criteria.

In Boston, the cold front came through Monday evening, scouring a saturated atmosphere riddled with mist and drizzle to the east and replacing it with bone-dry air. Monday started with temperatures in the 40s and 100 percent relative humidity, coupled with rain and fog. The dew point, a measure of how much moisture is present in the air, sat at 41 degrees.

By 5 p.m., winds were gusting to near 40 mph at Logan International Airport as the humidity fell. The dew point had made it to minus-3 by midnight, around the same time that winds were gusting between 45 and 50 mph. Boston had made it down to 13 degrees for Tuesday morning’s low, with winds still gusting over 45 mph as recently as 9 a.m.

Bradley airport in Hartford, Conn., gusted to 58 mph around 2 a.m. Tuesday, while Willimantic saw a gust to 47 mph. Outer Cape Cod observed a gust to 76 mph in Provincetown, and Martha’s Vineyard recorded a 58 mph gust. Even Cambridge, Mass., just northwest of Boston across the Charles River, gusted to 62 mph.

A Weatherstem anemometer in Boston also clocked a 62 mph gust, the same recorded in Worcester, as well.

The summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, which stands at 6,288 feet elevation, recorded a gust of 131 mph at 2:50 a.m. Sustained winds had averaged around 100 mph since shortly after midnight, with gusts topping 110 mph even approaching the 10 a.m. hour Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the minus-20s contributed to wind chills plummeting to minus-80 degrees, contemporaneous with freezing fog. In other words, it wasn’t picnic weather on the summit.

“Winds have definitely been sustained around 100 mph for quite some time this morning,” Rebecca Scholand, summit operations manager at the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory, said on a midmorning phone call Tuesday. “We’re still not necessarily out of the clear. We have probably another hour or two.”

Scholand said Mount Washington experiences hurricane-force winds on average once every three days, with gusts to 100 mph a weekly occurrence.

“Certainly when we’re getting sustained [winds] at 100, that’s something significant for us,” she said.

The freezing fog was causing rime ice to form on instruments.

“We’re still in the clouds, but we’re coming out of it,” Scholand said. “Mount Washington Observatory is in the clouds about 60 percent of the year. Visibility has improved a bit this morning... you can just barely see the sun.”

Scholand explained that observers work 12-hour days in eight-day stints, then have six days off; personnel change on Wednesdays. Continuous weather observations have been maintained for more than 88 years.

The harsh winds across the Northeast were the product of a tense atmosphere characterized by a sharp drop in temperature with height, or steep lapse rates. When the lapse rate, or rate of change of temperature with height, is sufficiently great, the atmosphere can more effectively mix down momentum, or strong wind gusts, from aloft.

At the same time, cold air advection, or the trucking in of chilly air from the northwest, was playing a role, too. Since cold, dry air is denser than warm, moist air, it has an easier time spilling into a region like a runaway ocean wave.

Moreover, there was a dramatic increase in air pressure behind the cold front. Air flows from high pressure to low pressure, creating wind; the greater the gradient, or change with distance, the faster the winds. (It’s just like how you’ll sled faster down a steeper hill than a more shallow slope.)