Through Tonight: Other than some high cloudiness, mainly this evening, stars should be numerous through the night. Even with clear skies, we will be milder than last night as this cold shot is rather brief. Lows will end up in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be considerably weaker than they’ve been, blowing around 5 to 10 mph with some higher gusts.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies are here again! And temperatures will climb. Sounds great to me! Highs will make the mid- and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts to 15 mph.
Wallops launch: You might see man-made clouds in our eastern skies Wednesday. At an undisclosed time, a Department of Defense sounding rocket is scheduled to depart the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
A news release from NASA notes that the rocket will rise to heights several hundred miles up, and 500 miles offshore, to release a small quantity of vapor.
They note “after the vapor release, colorful clouds may be visible over the ocean to residents in the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States as the Sun illuminates the vapor before it diffuses harmlessly into space.”
