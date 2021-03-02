Farrell spent 64 days on the road and another 60 days editing, with the footage occupying 12 terabytes’ worth of storage. He’s from Show Low, Ariz., in the eastern part of the state, and his travels took him to a dozen states.

Noticeably absent from the compilation are tornadoes, a staple of April 2020 that virtually vanished by the time that May, peak tornado season on the Plains, rolled around. His piece does, however, depict swirling supercell storms from May, as well as scenes from the southwest monsoon in Arizona and New Mexico.

AD

AD

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Farrell said most of the footage highlights dramatic cloud structure from a distance. "[I]t’s kind of like my strategy — to get out of the soup, to get further away, to aim for structure. I’ve noticed that when you do that, you miss the tornadoes. I’ve yet to see a tornado up close.”

The entire montage is anchored around one particularly picturesque thunderstorm near Sublette, Kan., on May 21. It was a photogenic LP, or low precipitation, supercell. That meant that rain and precipitation didn’t obscure the barber pole-shaped rotating updraft, allowing the apparent stack of pancakes to spin as warm, moist air spiraled into the storm. The structurally sublime storm makes an appearance at both the start and end of Farrell’s production.

Naturally, Farrell’s job means he puts a lot of miles on his car. He tallied up 38,000 miles last year, forcing him to replace the engine of his 2015 GMC Sierra. But it’s all in a day’s work to witness Mother Nature at it’s most awe-inspiring.

“I had 150,000 miles on it when the engine blew,” said Farrell. “I’ve got so much custom stuff [on my truck] … so it was better just to buy a new engine than to start over.”

He said that commissioned work is tough to come by amid the ongoing pandemic and that it’s putting a strain on finances.

AD

AD

“I’m an artist, and the arts aren’t working much now,” Farrell said. “It hurt pretty bad to buy that engine.”

In several snippets of the film, pinpoint lightning strikes ricochet out of the sky while tendril-like “stepped leaders” branch outward toward the ground. His piece is also rich in sunsets, the descending sun’s amber rays illuminating storms from below.

Farrell’s specialty is lightning; the camera he owns cost him $140,000 and shoots lightning at more than 1,000 frames per second.