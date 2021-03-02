The problem? The warning was a test and was never meant to alert cellphones.

“Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” read the bulletin, which was picked up and distributed to cellphones through wireless emergency alerts.

Some even reported tornado sirens sounding following the message.

Not only was there no tornado, but there was hardly even a cloud in the sky. Yet many people were confused by the message, with some even heading for shelter. It quickly became apparent that a malfunction had occurred in the dissemination software associated with the emergency alert system.

Weather Service offices in Wichita and Topeka, Kan., Kansas City, Springfield, Mo., and St. Louis were among those whose test messages appear to have been sent out to the public via wireless alerts. The warning went out around 10 a.m. Central time.

According to National Weather Service spokeswoman Susan Buchanan, the agency’s computer code accidentally triggered the issuance of a wireless emergency alert.

“A test of our tornado warning system today as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week was not intended to be broadcast as a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA),” she said in a statement.

“The new code for our Common Alerting Protocol Handler, implemented last week, mistakenly allowed the test to go out over WEA as an actual warning. The software was fixed immediately.”

“The alert itself said absolutely nothing about it being a drill,” Gavin Fritton, a lawyer in Johnson County, Kan., wrote in a Twitter direct message. “I didn’t freak out or anything, but … my radio started blowing up with the same alert.”

Fritton said he and his mother survived a tornado that leveled their home when he was a newborn some 55 years ago, and since then, his mother has been terrified of tornadoes.

“My entire youth was spent with her reacting, let’s say ‘VERY strongly,’ whenever the tornado sirens would blare,” Fritton wrote. “I was more concerned for people like her … who might have taken it very seriously.”

Others were startled by the alert, too, since many tornado-weary residents are conditioned to shelter at the first sign of trouble.

“Living in Jefferson City [Missouri] and having gone through a tornado a few years ago, it could cause people who didn’t know about the drill a sense of panic,” wrote Chris Till, a volunteer firefighter and EMT student in Kansas City, in a Twitter direct message.

Some people heeded the warning’s advice and sought shelter, like Jordan Martin, a graduate student at Kansas State University.

“I was in a meeting working from home,” he wrote. “My desk is right near some pretty large windows, so I was definitely scared that if a tornado came through, I’d be in danger. I left my condo and went to a central stairwell in the building and got numerous emails from Kansas State University, where I attend, saying to take shelter, so I was pretty sure it was real.”

Conditions in Kansas City at the time sunny and dry with temperatures in the 50s.

It was unclear what caused the test message to be disseminated by the emergency alert system as if it were the real thing. Andy Bailey, a warning coordination meteorologist at the Weather Service in Kansas City, explained that the test alerts are issued once per year during severe weather awareness week, which falls during the spring.

“We don’t know where the breakdown was,” Bailey said. “We issued a test tornado message, following the test protocol, somewhere above us in the chain this was misinterpreted as an actual tornado warning.”

The Washington Post was able to confirm that the test messages from the various offices appeared to be coded correctly following the procedure for a test message. Weather alerts have a valid time extent code, which communicates to automated systems the time frame the alert is valid for and what actions to take. Test messages have a “/T.” at the lead of their VTEC, while operational messages begin with an “/O.”

That points to an error with the dissemination software.

“What appears on cell phones is beyond our control,” tweeted the National Weather Service in Wichita.

The Weather Service in Topeka tweeted, “We will work w/ FEMA to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

This is not the first time that test alerts have been mistakenly blasted out to the public. A test tornado warning on March 4, 2013, was accidentally coded as a real one, and prompted alerts in Sullivan, Wis. Several test tornado warnings were sent to the public in the Mid-Atlantic in October 2011.

Those alerts came before the era of wireless emergency alerts or widespread handheld smartphones.

An even more widespread alert went out to AccuWeather customers in 2018 indicating a tsunami was en route to Florida.

And on Jan. 13, 2018, residents of Hawaii received an erroneous emergency alert that read “ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii,” followed by, “this is not a drill.”