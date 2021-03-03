Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies, and a mild breeze from the southwest and west, make for a mighty nice day. Morning temperatures quickly rise through the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs heading for the upper 50s to near 60. Just a light breeze around 10 mph. Get outside and enjoy! Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn partly cloudy as a cold front comes through. Winds remain light but come from a colder northwest direction overnight, as lows settle in the 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A more wintry feel returns, most notably a gusty breeze from the northwest. Highs reach near 50 under partly sunny skies, but it feels more like the 30s to low 40s most of the day. Winds come from the northwest around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds continue rather breezy from the northwest, still gusting around 25 mph. Otherwise, skies trend mostly clear with chilly lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead