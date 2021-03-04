Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): A few clouds may scurry across the sky during the day, but sunshine dominates. Winds pushing those clouds along will be gusting to 30 mph from the northwest. Temperatures struggle to climb much, holding right around the 50-degree mark. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and brisk northwest winds are on the agenda. Lows are mainly mid- to upper 20s but will feel more like teens. For insomniacs or predawn risers, the moon and the red supergiant star Antares pair up for a sight to see in the southern sky. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is plentiful, but the coldest of the Canadian air is in place. This hold highs in the low to mid-40s, and the gusty winds from the northwest make it feel more like 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly clear, and the northwest winds finally start to wane. Since we are treated to this spate of clear skies; if you have an open eastern horizon and are up an hour before sunrise, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury are having a gathering for the next few days. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday are beautifully sunny and winds, while not gone, are on the lighter side. However, the cold air is still stuck over us. Highs are mainly in the mid-40s with lows centered on the mid-20s (closer to 30 downtown). Confidence: Medium-High