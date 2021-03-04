American Samoa, the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand and the Pitcairn Islands can expect water levels fluctuating a bit although a tsunami advisory previously issued for American Samoa was cancelled.

Tsunami alerts were issued along the western coasts of South America and Central America, where tsunami waves of one to three feet are possible. That includes Chile, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica, and a number of other countries.

The National Tsunami Warning Center concluded that there was no tsunami risk for places like California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska. A tsunami watch which had been issued for Hawaii but was discontinued.

Seismologists on Twitter stressed the expected tsunami is not anticipated to be comparable to the 2011 disaster in Japan.

New Zealand predictions

A tsunami warning is in effect for New Zealand. The country’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted “TSUNAMI WARNING issued following Kermadecs earthquake.”

“People near coast from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible,” they wrote.

Action messages were dispatched via smart phone alerts and, in some areas, tsunami sirens sounded.

At a press conference, Bill Fry, seismologist for GNS Science, a leading Earth science consultancy in New Zealand, projected tsunami waves up to 1 to 3 meters above sea level.

Officials in New Zealand urged residents “walk, run or cycle” to higher ground to avoid the chance of becoming stuck in traffic.

The first tsunami waves were forecast to arrive around 9:49 a.m. Friday local time in areas around Lottin Point, the easternmost point on New Zealand’s northern island.

Reports of water departing the coastline, and muddy waters sighted in other areas, have legitimized the concern of an offshore tsunami approaching the coast. Tsunamis, which have wavelengths of several hundred miles, often draw water away from shore before it returns abruptly when the tsunami strikes.

One buoy located over the open Pacific recorded a 3 to 5 inch spike in water levels. It’s important to remember that the height of a tsunami wave is minimal until the tsunami reaches the coastline and enters shallow water.

Hawaii and Guam predictions

A tsunami watch was initially issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for Hawaii, but later dropped. First impacts could occur beginning at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Impacts should be minimal, with only a slight increase in water levels. Tsunamis travel at roughly the pace of a passenger jet.

It was initially unclear what threat exists in Guam, Micronesia and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Context for earthquakes and the tsunami threat

It is extremely unusual for three severe earthquakes to occur within a 300 mile radius of a point in less than eight hours.

The first two earthquakes occurred far enough apart that they likely were not related. It is probable that the second quake was a foreshock to the third, the stress it released triggering another larger slip nearby. A quake is a foreshock to a larger event less than 5 percent of the time.

The first quake, nearest to New Zealand, released some of its stress horizontally, rather than being a fully “thrust” quake. That minimized the initial tsunami threat. The second quake, much farther north, was a shallow thrust quake, meaning part of one tectonic plate — the Pacific Plate — slid beneath the other, or the Indo-Australian Plate. That’s a recipe for a tsunami, but a serious one did not occur.

The third quake, a severe magnitude 8.1, also appears to have been a thrust quake, and is much stronger. That appeared to boost the odds of a damaging tsunami.

Fortunately, there were emerging indications that the greatest slip, or release of stress, may have occurred deeper in the earth’s crust than where the slip initially began closer to the sea floor. That decreases the risk of a damaging tsunami. Initial estimates suggest that a slip of up to 30 feet occurred.

New Zealanders were forced to rush to high ground twice within six hours.

A magnitude 8.1 quake releases about 30 times more energy than a magnitude 7.0 quake. It’s the strongest quake to strike worldwide since May 26, 2019, when a magnitude 8.0 hit Peru.

Already, several aftershocks of magnitude 5 or greater had followed the main earthquake sequence, with a 6.5 quake also observed. Aftershocks should not get too much stronger than that; seismologists use Båth’s Law, which posits that the largest aftershock should be about 1.1 to 1.2 in magnitude less intense than main quake.

Earthquake waves recorded globally

Just minutes after the earthquakes first occurred, the ground began moving on the opposite side of the world — not enough that it could be felt, but enough that the highly-sensitive seismometers that comprise the Global Seismic Network detected subtle motions. How sensitive are those seismometers? If it was possible to lift North America and place a dime beneath Los Angeles, a seismometer in New York would feel it.

A record section, or compilation of seismic data from all around the world, showed P and S waves — or body waves — which travel directly through the earth. Some even skimmed the earth’s molten core. Surface waves, which travel slower, crawled along the earth’s surface.

Surface waves, which are strongest near the quake’s epicenter, are what cause the damage. P and S waves arrive earlier; that’s what allows officials in Japan, Mexico and Chile to occasionally issue earthquake early warnings seconds or minutes before the ground starts shaking.