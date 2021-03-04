Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The few clouds of the day will tend to dissipate. Chilly winds will persist, although they will be somewhat weaker than during the day. Lows will end up reaching the mid- and upper 20s. Wind chills will be about 10 degrees below actual readings.
Tomorrow (Friday): It will be a lot like today, but probably chillier. Sunshine will rule. Highs will be mainly in the 40s. A few spots could try to touch 50. Northwest winds will blow around 15 mph out of the northwest, with gusts into the 30-mph range.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 17.25 grains/cubic meter. Maple, alder, birch elm and the cedar family are the main culprits at this time. Mold spores are low.
Brrrr: If we get into the 20s tonight at Reagan National Airport, it will be fairly standard. The final day with a low at or below the 20s, per the average in the past 30 years, is March 15. Last year, the final occasion was March 1, when it reached 26. Dulles has almost exactly a month to go, with the average there being April 3 for the final 20s or lower of the season.
