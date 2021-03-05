Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): From inside, it looks like a fantastic day. If you have to step out into the northwest wind, which could gust a couple times near 30 mph, could be a different tale. Our high temperatures average in the low 50s this time of year but we only make it into the 40s. Including the wind chill, the morning feels like 20s and the afternoon feels like 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Northwesterly wind gusts slowly ease off to the 20 mph mark by around midnight. Skies stay mostly clear, so try to check out the eastern horizon near sunrise for the planetary conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury. Low temperatures hover in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees downtown. Wind chills may be around 20 degrees at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine dominates, and northwesterly wind gusts near 25 mph are a bit less blustery, allowing high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s to feel a tiny bit closer to what the thermometer says. Still, bundle up a little, since it may feel like 30s for most — if not all — of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures again get into a chilly but familiar range of 20s to near 30 degrees downtown. Skies should remain mostly clear, and winds gratefully calm with each passing hour after sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Northwesterly breezes try their best to settle at around 10 mph. At least we remain more sunny than not, with a few late-day clouds (even a stray flurry?) possible near sunset. High temperatures are generally in the mid-40s, plus or minus a couple degrees. There’s much less wind chill to speak of! But the air is still very dry so you’ll need that wintertime moisturizer. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Sky conditions may lean clearer than cloudy, but a brief snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-20s to around 30 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Our workweek warming trend begins Monday with temperatures heading into the 50s. A few lucky spots south of town may eye the 60-degree mark, but that may be too optimistic unless a warm front can move through early in the day. At least we’re feeling a bit more like average temperatures for this point in March. Westerly breezes are calmer. Confidence: Medium-High