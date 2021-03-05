Typically, as the sun angle rises at this time of year, thoughts diverge to warmer weather activities. Some ski resorts dial back snow-making because it just isn’t worth the investment for the declining customers. But, because demand is so high for outdoor sports during the pandemic, some Mid-Atlantic ski resorts will attempt to stretch this season out as long as possible. The exception is the Homestead in Central Virginia, which will have its final day of skiing on Sunday.

The weekend weather delivers some fun in the sun, so be sure to pack your sunscreen and tinted goggles. Mid-Atlantic ski resorts have most, if not all of their terrain open and lifts spinning. Believe it or not, there is still a natural snow depth of 8 inches at 3,700 feet above Canaan Valley. Music to the ears of Nordic skiers, cross-country skiing at White Grass is still in full swing.

Snow on the slopes will soften up as temperatures moderate over the weekend, perfect for some spring skiing. SlopeCast, our 1 to 10 rating of local ski conditions, is at a lofty Level 8, thanks to all of the open terrain and agreeable temperatures both at front-range and high-country ski areas (refer to map below).

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

Cold high pressure means partly to mostly sunny skies both weekend days. Temperatures on Sunday are slightly milder than Saturday, but a little chillier than normal for the time of year.

High-country

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. Morning lows 10 to 15. Highs near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Morning lows 10 to 15. Highs 30 to 35.

Front-range

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Morning lows 20 to 25. Highs near 35 to 40.