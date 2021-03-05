Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Winds will weaken somewhat with sunset and skies will be clear. Lows will range from the mid-20s to near 30. Winds will be from the west around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be another day with lots of sunshine — maybe a touch milder, although how much it will be noticed is questionable. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s, with perhaps a few upper 40s mixed in. It will be clear and cold overnight, with lows in the 20s. Winds will continue to blow relatively strongly from the northwest, at around 15 mph sustained, with gusts near 30 mph.
Sunday: Sun! If anything, it will be a touch cooler than Saturday, perhaps more like today. Mid-40s should do it most spots. Winds will still be occasionally gusty, from the west and northwest.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 26.52 grains per cubic meter of air, which is up from Thursday’s count.
Severe clear: In the too-cool-not-to-share category as we close the week, there’s nary a cloud in sight across Colorado as sun angle season kicks into gear.
