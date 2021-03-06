Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like yesterday. Sunshine dominates, and winds from the northwest are feisty. High temperatures head for the mid- and upper 40s, although wind chills remain about 10 degrees below the actual temperature. Winds are sustained around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies are the rule, although a few clouds may blow by overnight as a couple little disturbances rotate by. Temperatures range across the 20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine seems likely to win out on the whole. We may see some cloudier times in the morning to the midday in particular, and perhaps even a couple snow flakes or snow pellets. Highs are in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: You know the drill. Any daytime clouds tend to depart, so it’s mostly clear and on the chilly side. At least winds have finally diminished a good deal. Lows are in the low 20s in the coldest spots to the upper 20s in the mild ones. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The cold pocket of air over the region this weekend gets moving. As warmer air begins to move in on Monday, you may notice less in the way of biting wind and more in the way of a springtime feel. Highs are near 50 or a bit above that, which is pretty close to normal. Confidence: Medium-High